HEAT Signs Jordan Mickey

MIAMI, August 20 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Jordan Mickey. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mickey split last season between the Boston Celtics and the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League appearing in 12 games (all starts) with the Red Claws averaging 20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.75 blocks, 1.6 assists and 32.6 minutes while shooting 51.5 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from three-point range and 75.6 percent from the foul line. He also appeared in 25 games (one start) with the Celtics last season and averaged 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.6 minutes of action while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.

The former second round pick (33rd overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft has appeared in four postseason games with the Celtics, including two games in the Eastern Conference Finals last season where he totaled four points, five rebounds and a block in 18 minutes. The former Tiger averaged a nation’s best 3.64 blocks in his final season at LSU, blocking at least 100 shots in consecutive seasons to become just the second player in school history to reject at least 100 shots during a single-season, joining Shaquille O’Neal. Additionally, he posted a 25-point, 20-rebound game at Mississippi State on January 31, 2015, becoming just the seventh Tiger to post a 20-20 game since 1974 and the 11th to grab at least 20 boards since 1953.