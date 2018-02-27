HEAT Recall McGruder From Skyforce

MIAMI, Feb. 27 –The Miami HEAT announced today that they have recalled Rodney McGruder from their NBA G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

McGruder appeared in two games on his recent stint with the Skyforce, both wins, averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 22.5 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent (13-of-30) from the field. He recorded 16 points, five rebounds, a steal and an assist in a, 123-113, win at the South Bay Lakers on February 24 and then totaled 11 points, five rebounds and an assist in a, 117-112, victory against the Agua Caliente Clippers on February 26.

McGruder, who underwent surgery to repair a left tibia stress fracture on October 17, has not appeared in a regular season game for the HEAT this season. Prior to the injury, he did appear in five preseason games (all starts) with Miami averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.3 minutes while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range. Last season, McGruder appeared in 78 games (65 starts) with the HEAT and averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 25.2 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. He led the team in games played and among NBA rookies he finished sixth in minutes per game, 10th in field goal percentage, 11th in rebounds per game and 17th in scoring average and assists per game.