HEAT Re-Signs Udonis Haslem

MIAMI, July 20 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Udonis Haslem. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It is a great, great, day to have Udonis Haslem sign a contract for his 15th season with the Miami HEAT,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He isn’t just Mr. 305, he is a true patriarch of the team. Today we are proud to announce that he is back to lead the HEAT again.”

Haslem, a three-time NBA Champion, has played his entire 14-year NBA career with the HEAT and currently holds the fourth-longest streak by any active player with only one team in the league. He has appeared in 830 career regular season games (498 starts) averaging 7.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 25.7 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 75.6 percent from the foul line. Last season he came off the bench in all 16 regular season games in which he saw action and averaged 1.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.1 minutes. The Miami native is the franchise all-time leader in offensive, defensive and total rebounds and also ranks among the HEAT’s all-time leaders in games played (2nd), starts (2nd), minutes (2nd), double-doubles (3rd), field goals made (5th), field goals attempted (6th), points (7th), field goal percentage (7th), free throws made (8th), free throws attempted (8th), double-figure scoring efforts (8th), blocks (9th), steals (10th), assists (16th) and free throw percentage (18th). Additionally, he is the only undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in total rebounds.

Haslem has also seen action in 147 postseason games (84 starts) as a member of the HEAT and has averaged 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 21.7 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 71.3 percent from the foul line. In addition to being the HEAT’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds in postseason play he also ranks among Miami’s all-time postseason leaders in games played (2nd), total rebounds (2nd), games started (3rd), minutes (3rd), defensive rebounds (3rd), double-doubles (4th), field goals made (5th), field goals attempted (5th), free throws made (5th), steals (5th), dunks (5th), points (6th), free throws attempted (6th), double-figure scoring efforts (tied-6th), blocked shots (7th) and assists (10th).

Haslem has served as captain of the HEAT each of the past 10 seasons, the longest tenure in franchise history, and enters the 2017-18 season just 25 games short from tying the all-time franchise record for games played.