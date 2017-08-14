2017 Preseason Schedule

The HEAT will first play at the AmericanAirlines Arena against the Atlanta Hawks on October 1 at 6:00PM. They will then face off the following week against the Charlotte Hornets in Miami on October 9 at 7:30PM and conclude the home preseason schedule vs. the Washington Wizards on October 11 at 7:30PM.

Individual tickets for the three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena are on sale now and can be purchased below. Tickets can also be purchased at the Tissot Ticket Center at AmericanAirlines Arena Mondays through Fridays from 10AM to 5PM. Ticket prices start at $10 plus applicable fees.

Starting with the 2017-18 season, all Miami HEAT home games will be mobile only entry. HEAT fans may access their game tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to AmericanAirlines Arena. The Miami HEAT App is the number one source to enhance HEAT fans' game day experience. For more information, please visit HEAT.com/App.

The preseason schedule is as follows: