Jones Jr. Rejoins Skyforce

MIAMI, FEBRUARY 10 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 10 games (eight starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 19.3 minutes. He has appeared in 19 G League games (14 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (three games) averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.68 blocks, 1.05 steals and 28.7 minutes while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. In his last game with the Skyforce on January 29 vs. the Iowa Wolves, he scored a game-high 23 points while grabbing a team-high nine rebounds.

Jones Jr. will be available for the Skyforce’s game tonight against the Reno Bighorns.