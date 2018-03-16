JONES JR. RE-JOINS HEAT

MIAMI, FL March, 16 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the HEAT as part of his two-way contract.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 11 games (eight starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 18.0 minutes. He has appeared in 27 G League games (21 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (11 games) averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.74 blocks, 1.22 steals and 29.0 minutes while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. In his last game with the Skyforce on March 12 against the Salt Lake City Stars, he scored a game-high 33 points while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out three assists, recording three steals and blocking a game-high three shots in a, 138-127, win.

Jones Jr. is expected to be active tonight for the HEAT’s game at the Los Angeles Lakers.