Jones Jr. And Walton Jr. Join Skyforce

MIAMI, Jan. 11 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. and Derrick Walton Jr. have joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of their two-way contracts.

Jones Jr., who signed with the HEAT on December 31, has appeared in 16 G League games (11 starts) this season with the Northern Arizona Suns averaging 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.88 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.19 steals and 29.1 minutes while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. He has also appeared in four games (two starts) with the HEAT this season, all wins, averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 17.6 minutes while shooting 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from the field.

Walton Jr. has appeared in nine games (all starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.33 steals and 32.6 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range and 90.3 percent from the foul line. In his last game on January 7, he scored a team-high 24 points in a 113-103 win vs. the Agua Caliente Clippers. Additionally, he has appeared in 12 games with the HEAT this season averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 assists in 8.8 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent (6-of-18) from the field, 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Both players will be available for the Skyforce’s game tonight against the Windy City Bulls.