HEAT To Unveil Vice Uniforms

MIAMI, Jan.23 - On Thursday, January 25th, the HEAT will formally debut its “Vice” City Edition uniform designed in-house by Miami HEAT Graphic Designer, Brett Maurer. Inspired by Miami HEAT history and the city of Miami in the 1980’s, the Vice uniform pays homage to the culture cultivated throughout the city and among Miami HEAT fans. The campaign is the future as imagined in the 1980’s. As if the art and culture of a bygone time has become the foundation for our future, transforming our present into an alternate reality staged against the magenta backdrop of Vice-era Miami. Vice starts with the classic HEAT silhouette from 1988, replaces franchise red and orange with laser fuchsia and blue gale, and features the original Miami Arena script across the chest and a reimagined HEAT ball and flame logo sporting the Vice color combination.

“The Vice uniform is our splashy ode to the City of Miami, its distinctive history, its iconic place in the annals of popular culture,” said Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “For years we’ve talked about creating a uniform that embodies Miami’s intrinsic uniqueness and one that would be instantly recognizable to our fans. Vice is something special and we’re ecstatic to share it with HEAT Nation.”

The HEAT will wear the Vice uniform for the following games:

Game Date Opponent January 25th vs. Sacramento Kings January 27th vs. Charlotte Hornets January 29th @ Dallas Mavericks February 5th vs. Orlando Magic February 7th vs. Houston Rockets February 9th vs. Milwaukee Bucks February 13th @ Toronto Raptors February 14th @ Philadelphia 76ers February 23rd @ New Orleans Pelicans February 24th vs. Memphis Grizzlies February 27th vs. Philadelphia 76ers March 1st vs. Los Angeles Lakers March 3rd vs. Detroit Pistons March 5th vs. Phoenix Suns March 8th vs. Philadelphia 76ers

A special website, HEAT.com/vice, will launch tonight at midnight and will showcase the Vice campaign including the player introduction video, details about the uniform, the 2017-18 retail merchandise collection and Vice campaign photographs.

As part of the Vice campaign, the Miami HEAT has also partnered with custom sneaker designer, Dominic Chambrone, better known as The Shoe Surgeon, to create a custom Vice Air Jordan 1 sneaker. "Pulling in design elements from the limited-edition jersey and inspiration from the iconic Vice-era, we handcrafted an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Air Jordan 1 to debut in collaboration with the Miami HEAT Vice campaign. The classic AJ1 shoe has been elevated with premium white Italian tumbled leather and intricate detail including a white quilted Japanese plonge leather lining and teal and pink Italian goat stripping – highlighting the new jersey design on the wing panel, toe panel and on the swoosh,” said Chambrone. The custom Vice Air Jordan 1 will be on display at the Court Culture Studio Store located in section 326 of the AmericanAirlines Arena. Only five pairs of the custom Vice sneaker will be created and Miami HEAT fans will have the opportunity to win a pair throughout the remainder of the season via sweepstakes and contests. The Vice Air Jordan 1 will officially launch on February 1st.

Vice campaign assets including the introduction video, behind-the-scenes video and player and uniform photography, can be downloaded here.

For more information, please visit HEAT.com/Vice.