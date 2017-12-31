HEAT Signs Derrick Jones Jr.

MIAMI, FL December 31st – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have waived Matt Williams Jr. and signed forward/guard Derrick Jones Jr. to a two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jones Jr. appeared in 16 games (11 starts) with Phoenix’s G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, this season and averaged 15.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.88 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.19 steals and 29.1 minutes while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. He has also appeared in six games with Phoenix this season totaling nine points, four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes of action while shooting 50 percent (2-of-4) from the field and 83.3 percent (5-of-6) from the foul line.

He will join the HEAT and wear number 5.

Williams Jr. appeared in 16 games (all starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season and averaged 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 30.3 minutes while shooting 33.5 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from three-point range and 85.7 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he appeared in three games with the HEAT this season totaling five points and one rebound in 11 minutes of action.