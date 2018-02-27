Students from Miami Central Senior High School (Miami-Dade) and Dillard High School (Broward) participated in the 9th Annual Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge presented by PepsiCo, held at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge is a game show-style competition where one team from each participating school test their knowledge of African-American history, with the winning school walking away with a $4,000 grant and a HEAT prize pack. This year’s winner was Miami Central High School. Miami-Dade County Public Schools holds the series edge over Broward County Public Schools thus far with five wins to three wins. AFSCME Local 199, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees union were also in attendance educating the students on African–American history. As the runner-up, Dillard High School received a $500 grant. After the competition, both schools were treated to a pizza party donated by Papa John’s Pizza, official pizza partner of the Miami HEAT.

Two HEAT legends, Shane Battier and Alonzo Mourning participated in the competition and served as captains for their respective team. Shane Battier represented Dillard High School and Alonzo Mourning represented Miami Central High School. The event was hosted by HEAT Television Host and Courtside Reporter, Jason Jackson.

“This month, we celebrate the numerous contributions and achievements of outstanding African-American men and women, both historic and contemporary,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto Carvalho. “The heritage and legacy unique to the African-American experience, culture, and creativity, are an intrinsic part of our nation’s history and have produced trailblazers in countless academic disciplines and professional fields, including education.”

This event is part of the HEAT’s ongoing celebration of Black History Month, which is also sponsored by PepsiCo. Throughout the month of February, the HEAT recognize notable achievements of various African-Americans who have helped change the course of history with their contributions in sports, literature, the arts, the community, education, music and the military. Their accomplishments have been featured during HEAT broadcasts, online at HEAT.com, as well as in-arena and in print in TIPOFF magazine during HEAT home games.