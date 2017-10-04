12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Recap

The Miami HEAT hosted its 12th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Doral Legacy Park. Presented by Mountain Dew and supported by Florida Blue, FOX Sports Sun and Verizon, the celebration commenced with a pep rally, which included entertainment from the HEAT Experience. Following the pep rally, Miami HEAT players and talent hosted a variety of activities for students from neighboring elementary schools, which included a basketball clinic, dance studio lessons, arts and crafts, board games and much more. Miami HEAT Players, Goran Dragić, Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, Erik McCree, Matt Williams, Jr., and Derrick Walton, Jr. appeared at the event.

Doral Legacy Park is the City of Doral’s newest parks and recreation facility. The park is home to more than eighteen acres of space that provides children and families in the neighboring community a place to gather and enjoy sports, arts, and nature in a safe and active environment. This event also coincided with the third annual Jr. NBA week, which runs from October 9th through October 16th. Jr. NBA Week includes national and local events designed to build awareness and excitement for the Jr. NBA and team youth basketball initiatives.

Miami HEAT Dancers, Uptown Dale, HEAT Mascot, Burnie, and the Xtreme Team were also in attendance.

The event included the following representatives:

José “La Voz” Pañeda, Miami HEAT Spanish Radio Broadcaster / Senior Advisor, Hispanic Broadcasting and Marketing

Juan Carlos Bermudez, City of Doral Mayor

Luis Lopez del Castillo, Marketing Manager, SE Region, Pepsi Beverages Company

Doug Bartel Sr. Director of Business Development, Media and External Relations, Florida Blue

