Bam Adebayo to appear at American Indian Day Celebration - September 23rd

HEAT Center/Forward, Bam Adebayo, will join the HEAT Experience to celebrate American Indian Day at the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming this Saturday, September 23rd. Adebayo will sign autographs and take photos with Miami HEAT fans in attendance.

This event is FREE to the public and will feature HEAT giveaways, music, food stations, carnival rides, water slides and much more.

For more information, visit http://www.miccosukee.com/events.