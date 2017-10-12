HEAT Week charged by Mountain Dew to launch October 13th

MIAMI, October 12th – The Miami HEAT is calling on HEAT Nation to get charged up for the start of the 2017-18 season by participating in HEAT Week. Charged by Mountain Dew, HEAT Week will take place from October 13 through October 21 with the team engaging its legion of fans both locally and around the world with a variety of activities. A complete listing of all HEAT Week events is listed below:

October 13

Café Bustelo at the Miami HEAT Store

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Amp up your Friday lunch break with some Café Bustelo at The Miami HEAT Store in the AmericanAirlines Arena! The HEAT Experience will kick off HEAT Week with HEAT giveaways, photo opportunities with the three Larry O’Brien Trophies and a special deal of the day – a HEAT cap for just $10!

October 15

HEAT App Day

The HEAT App is the hub for all things HEAT. The HEAT will debut their new graphic look for the 2017-18 season on HEAT.com with exclusive content, photos, and more.

HEAT Fan Kit Distribution at Brickell City Centre

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Stop by the Brickell City Centre (4th Floor) and pick up FREE HEAT fan kits charged by Mountain Dew. The HEAT Experience will distribute giveaways along with Mountain Dew products. One lucky winner will receive tickets to Opening Night 2017. Complimentary self-parking is available for up to two hours.

October 16

HEAT Car Decal Event

6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Show your love for the HEAT on the street by having a FREE HEAT window decal presented by Metro Signs placed on your car (while supplies last) at AmericanAirlines Arena. Charge up with some complimentary Mountain Dew Kickstart, too!

October 17

HEAT Hashtag Launch

12:00 p.m.

Stay tuned to @MiamiHEAT Twitter to find out the official hashtag emoji for the season!

October 18

HEAT on the Street

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie and the Xtreme Team will make surprise stops at select locations with FREE HEAT giveaways and Mountain Dew products. Follow @MiamiHEAT for all the details.

October 19

HEAT After Dark Charged by Mountain Dew

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Here’s your chance to play in a pickup basketball game on the HEAT hardwood. In-Arena Host, Uptown Dale hosts an evening of hoops, music and special lighting along with visits from the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie and Xtreme Team. This is a free event. Register online at HEATAfterDark.com. The Mountain Dew sampling vehicle will be on-site providing Mountain Dew Kickstart to all participants, who must be 18 years or older.

October 20

McDonald’s Breakfast Takeover

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The McDonald’s restaurant located at 6405 Nova Drive in Davie will be HEAT Central for the breakfast crowd. The HEAT Experience will serve breakfast, entertain and interact with customers, as well as give away HEAT gear, while supplies last.

HEAT Trivia Night Presented by Miller Lite

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

How many playoff games total has the HEAT won during its entire history? If you know the answer, join us at HEAT Trivia Night at American Social Brickell located at 690 SW 1st Court. Win tickets to Opening Night 2017 and snag some HEAT swag.

October 21

Opening Night 2017: Indiana Pacers vs. Miami HEAT

8:00 p.m.

Thirty years of HEAT gets underway during the Home Opener on October 21st with the HEAT taking on the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. The HEAT will distribute 20,000 HEAT t-shirts presented by FOX Sports Sun. Tickets are still available for purchase on HEAT.com.