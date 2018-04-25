That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics (Game 2)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 120-106 victory over Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Greg Monroe “I thought he was good. He missed film yesterday because he was sick, so I don’t know if that was part of the reason why he struggled in Game One, but I thought he was really good today. Very active, very aggressive, played through them on offense, and then I thought defensively he got his hands on some balls, had a couple of blocks, like he was very, very alert to what they were running. He was good. …He was, I think, listed as questionable going into today, but he went through shoot-around this morning. Felt a lot better today, so we changed it to active.” RE: Difference in Shane Larkin’s game, compared to Game One “He was very good. He’s been great defensively two straight games now, and then offensively I thought he found his rhythm. He attacked, beat people off the dribble on a number of occasions, made plays for himself and others, and played really aggressively. The shot at the end of the third was a big play from the standpoint of you go from 12 to 15, you get to start with the ball in the fourth, like, that’s a huge, huge difference. He made a ton of big plays, and defensively he’s been great all year but the last two games he’s been very good.” RE: Jaylen Brown’s growth, and ability to fill a scoring void “Well I think Jaylen loves the moment. I think he really appreciated the opportunity like to – to compete on this stage and at this level and we’ve seen him against the better teams in the league all year be able to really raise his level in some of the biggest games. And, you know, I think that obviously he’s gaining more experience by the minute and he – he lived quite a lot last year. And so, he’s one of our more experienced guys in some ways in this setting, and he did a great job of, again, picking the right spots to attack tonight.” RE: Going ‘big’ against Milwaukee’s small unit “Well I think it helps to do that when you’re up 15 late; I think that the bottom line is, is that we knew we could post (Greg) Monroe with whoever was going to guard him in that setting, and if they switched Giannis (Antetokounmpo) on to him, we could still post him or we could post Al (Horford) against whoever the guard was who was guarding Al. Al’s ability to guard perimeter players and Guerschon (Yabusele)’s ability to guard perimeter players gives us some flexibility there.” RE: Al Horford’s value, especially with so many lineup changes in recent weeks “And Al was very locked in to what’s going on in the game; I mean, he’s thinking about it at a high level. We switched his rotation in the second half so that he was going to be more of a three-stint player instead of two, and he is – he is flexible as far as whatever you want to do, but he is really locked in to all the different matchups that he may have to guard. And the number one being Giannis. I thought he – second game in a row I feel like we did a great job on Giannis. He ended up 13 of 17 for 30 points. He’s impossible to guard.” TERRY ROZIER RE: Talk about where you guys are now opposed to where you were a year ago “Last year first round we were down 0-2. We weren’t in panic mode, but we were just trying to move people around, trying to see what we can do. This year we’re 2-0, going on the road, but I think we all understand that we have to play like it’s still even because we know it’s going to be tough on the road. They’re going to be physical, so we just have to keep our heads on straight and take care of business on the road. That’s the important thing.” RE: No turnovers for you in a second straight game, what’s going on with your playmaking as you’re playing flawless basketball “I just got that confidence. My teammates, my coach, they trust in me to get everybody in their spots, to run the plays. That’s just part of being a point guard, protecting the ball. I’m going to do what I can to protect the ball and get my guys open to make plays and put us in the position to win. That’s just part of it. I don’t notice stuff like that with the turnovers, but that’s a good thing to have and I just want to keep it going." JAYLEN BROWN RE: Speak to where your confidence is as a player “Last year was a whole different vibe in the locker room entering the series against Chicago (Bulls) being the one seed being down two games. Now being the two seed up two games it just shows how good the NBA is and how good people are. We not taking anybody light, coming to Milwaukee. I know they’re going to come out and make adjustments, so we have to come out and try to get a game three.” RE: Speak on the process of getting to where you are now “To be honest, I don’t even pay attention to it. I’ve just been playing basketball all year. My teammates help me out a lot by finding me. Terry (Rozier) found me a lot throughout the course of the game and I was able to take some shots. Ultimately, we just want to win games, so that’s the only thing that we are concerned with. We are confident as ever. Teams have been writing us off all year and we just keep proving people wrong, so that’s what we’re going to do.” AL HORFORD RE: Did you guys talk about hitting first and diving all over “Kyrie (Irving) talked to us before the game and let us know what to expect. He put a lot of things in perspective to stay locked in and not worry about if we get some adversity or whatever, just play through it. I felt like our guys we all really just did that. They made a run, we stayed poised and moved on to the next thing. That team is tough, they’re not going to go away. They’re going to keep fighting and I thought we did a good just of keep playing on and just keep continually attacking them and not settle.” RE: The idea that Giannis (Antetokounmpo) can get 30 points and no one else hurts you, should that be okay “We’ll, not really. You obviously want to contain him, but he’s a really good player and he just finds plays. (Khris) Middleton was unbelievable tonight, too. I think it goes under the radar what he does. I think for us we need to keep trying to find ways to be better. I had a lot of mistakes on defense tonight on Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and I need to be better in that regard. Going into the role, that’s important that we’re all really locked in when we hit the game.”