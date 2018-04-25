That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Bucks at Celtics (Game 2)
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: Greg Monroe
“I thought he was good. He missed film yesterday because he was sick, so I don’t know if that was part of the reason why he struggled in Game One, but I thought he was really good today. Very active, very aggressive, played through them on offense, and then I thought defensively he got his hands on some balls, had a couple of blocks, like he was very, very alert to what they were running. He was good. …He was, I think, listed as questionable going into today, but he went through shoot-around this morning. Felt a lot better today, so we changed it to active.”
RE: Difference in Shane Larkin’s game, compared to Game One
“He was very good. He’s been great defensively two straight games now, and then offensively I thought he found his rhythm. He attacked, beat people off the dribble on a number of occasions, made plays for himself and others, and played really aggressively. The shot at the end of the third was a big play from the standpoint of you go from 12 to 15, you get to start with the ball in the fourth, like, that’s a huge, huge difference. He made a ton of big plays, and defensively he’s been great all year but the last two games he’s been very good.”
RE: Jaylen Brown’s growth, and ability to fill a scoring void
“Well I think Jaylen loves the moment. I think he really appreciated the opportunity like to – to compete on this stage and at this level and we’ve seen him against the better teams in the league all year be able to really raise his level in some of the biggest games. And, you know, I think that obviously he’s gaining more experience by the minute and he – he lived quite a lot last year. And so, he’s one of our more experienced guys in some ways in this setting, and he did a great job of, again, picking the right spots to attack tonight.”
RE: Going ‘big’ against Milwaukee’s small unit
“Well I think it helps to do that when you’re up 15 late; I think that the bottom line is, is that we knew we could post (Greg) Monroe with whoever was going to guard him in that setting, and if they switched Giannis (Antetokounmpo) on to him, we could still post him or we could post Al (Horford) against whoever the guard was who was guarding Al. Al’s ability to guard perimeter players and Guerschon (Yabusele)’s ability to guard perimeter players gives us some flexibility there.”
RE: Al Horford’s value, especially with so many lineup changes in recent weeks
“And Al was very locked in to what’s going on in the game; I mean, he’s thinking about it at a high level. We switched his rotation in the second half so that he was going to be more of a three-stint player instead of two, and he is – he is flexible as far as whatever you want to do, but he is really locked in to all the different matchups that he may have to guard. And the number one being Giannis. I thought he – second game in a row I feel like we did a great job on Giannis. He ended up 13 of 17 for 30 points. He’s impossible to guard.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: Talk about where you guys are now opposed to where you were a year ago
“Last year first round we were down 0-2. We weren’t in panic mode, but we were just trying to move people around, trying to see what we can do. This year we’re 2-0, going on the road, but I think we all understand that we have to play like it’s still even because we know it’s going to be tough on the road. They’re going to be physical, so we just have to keep our heads on straight and take care of business on the road. That’s the important thing.”
RE: No turnovers for you in a second straight game, what’s going on with your playmaking as you’re playing flawless basketball
“I just got that confidence. My teammates, my coach, they trust in me to get everybody in their spots, to run the plays. That’s just part of being a point guard, protecting the ball. I’m going to do what I can to protect the ball and get my guys open to make plays and put us in the position to win. That’s just part of it. I don’t notice stuff like that with the turnovers, but that’s a good thing to have and I just want to keep it going."
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: Speak to where your confidence is as a player
“Last year was a whole different vibe in the locker room entering the series against Chicago (Bulls) being the one seed being down two games. Now being the two seed up two games it just shows how good the NBA is and how good people are. We not taking anybody light, coming to Milwaukee. I know they’re going to come out and make adjustments, so we have to come out and try to get a game three.”
RE: Speak on the process of getting to where you are now
“To be honest, I don’t even pay attention to it. I’ve just been playing basketball all year. My teammates help me out a lot by finding me. Terry (Rozier) found me a lot throughout the course of the game and I was able to take some shots. Ultimately, we just want to win games, so that’s the only thing that we are concerned with. We are confident as ever. Teams have been writing us off all year and we just keep proving people wrong, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
AL HORFORD
RE: Did you guys talk about hitting first and diving all over
“Kyrie (Irving) talked to us before the game and let us know what to expect. He put a lot of things in perspective to stay locked in and not worry about if we get some adversity or whatever, just play through it. I felt like our guys we all really just did that. They made a run, we stayed poised and moved on to the next thing. That team is tough, they’re not going to go away. They’re going to keep fighting and I thought we did a good just of keep playing on and just keep continually attacking them and not settle.”
RE: The idea that Giannis (Antetokounmpo) can get 30 points and no one else hurts you, should that be okay
“We’ll, not really. You obviously want to contain him, but he’s a really good player and he just finds plays. (Khris) Middleton was unbelievable tonight, too. I think it goes under the radar what he does. I think for us we need to keep trying to find ways to be better. I had a lot of mistakes on defense tonight on Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and I need to be better in that regard. Going into the role, that’s important that we’re all really locked in when we hit the game.”
JOE PRUNTY
RE: Tonight’s game
“Boston from the jump, I thought they played harder. First quarter differential, similar to the other night, seven turnovers to start that quarter, which was similar to the other night, but loose balls, little things, even offensive rebounds early in the game as well. The little things were the problems and a lot of that added up throughout the entire game. We will regroup and head back home for Game 3.”
RE: Urgency and intensity level discussions falling on deaf ears?
“No, I don’t think its falling on deaf ears, I think what’s important is that every guy, what we’ve talked about is you got to be ready to play. We tried multiple, different options today in terms of big lineups, small lineups, different guys that had not got opportunities. Some guys showed some things, some guys did not, but in a series and in the post season you have to be ready to play right when you step on the floor. This isn’t a find my way, get comfortable, your rhythm has to start right when you get into the game.”
RE: Why does Jabari (Parker) continue to struggle in this series?
“There’s a lot of things that we will have to go back and look at on the film, but he’s one of those guys that we need to pick up what he needs to do on the floor. He’s got to be assertive, but when we say that a lot of times people will think that’s offensive, he’s got to look for a shot. We need everybody to be out there to guard, to defend, keep the ball in front of them. We have to be able to fight through screens, can’t get confused on screens like one guy cut back door, one guy miss him, freeze and the guy comes up for wide open three. Jabari is one of those guys, but all our guys have to be ready to go out and defend and play at a higher level than we did tonight.”
RE: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo being asked to do too much?
“I think there are possessions where we as a team we’ll either dribble too much or not get our proper spacing and not move the ball as well as we need to, but there are sets where we actually do get him in position where we do want him to try to attack off the dribble, try to get the defense to collapse which they are going to do most of the night anyways and then be able to kick out. I think there were quite a few possessions tonight where we weren’t spaced the way we wanted to be spaced, and I mean utilizing the corners, getting there and then making sure we stay there instead of creeping in towards the basket or moving up out of the corner. I think the biggest thing for us is we want to be aggressive and assertive with how we play, but we also have to make sure we get to the right spot on the floor. Overall I thought he played a good game, but as a team we and he need to be a lot better.”
KHRIS MIDDLETON
RE: Today’s game followed similar pattern to Game 1. What was your assessment and why you couldn’t turn it back on?
“They were just a more desperate team tonight again. Started off poorly again with the offensive rebounds, a couple of turnovers, 50/50 balls we just have to be more into it, got to be a more desperate and hungry team. We will watch the film tomorrow or the next day after that, figure out what we need to do to get that first win at home.”
RE: Didn’t get going in this game right away tonight… what was the cause for that?
“Took me a while to get going. There were opportunities where I saw a shot but didn’t want to necessarily rush the shot. I just tried to let the game come to me. That’s more on me too. I got to stay aggressive, got to start aggressively. Got that first shot in the second quarter and that kind of got me going. For the most part, I just tried to let the game come to me in that first quarter. It didn’t come to me, I didn’t get that many touches or possessions where I thought I could make plays, but my teammates they saw some stuff so just didn’t come my way. Just got to be ready when it does and it did in that second quarter.”
RE: Shooting 60%, but still being down double digits in the game…how does that feel?
“Definitely frustrating. We are showing that we get any shot we want, we take care of the ball instead of turning it over and then the second chance points that is just really killing us right now. The second chance points and the turnovers if you take away those two things or limit them as much as possible we give ourselves a much better chance to win.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: Coach Prunty said team has to play with more effort. Are you confident that at this point the rest of the group is going to be able to turn it on?
“Definitely. We got to play better, play with more effort. I think as a team we didn’t show up tonight. Hopefully we can go back home and protect our home and play better and get those two wins.”
RE: Who holds this team accountable?
“Us. It’s us who. We are the leaders of this team and it starts from us. We got to lead by example and hopefully the other guys can follow behind. I think guys are going to do a better job just play harder and do whatever it takes to help this team be successful.”
RE: Set you liked and wanted to get into more…were you able to get into that?
“Yeah we got in the set, we had a lot of options. We had some easy looks. Hopefully we can go back tomorrow and look at the tape and try to explore the plays that we added even more.”
JASON TERRY
RE: Tonight’s loss and how to improve
“We have to protect home court. It all starts with Game 3. I mean this game’s over. Whether we lose by 20 or we lose by 1 or in overtime like we did in Game 1. It’s just two games so that’s why they call it a series.”
RE: Is it especially disheartening with the intensity of tonight?
“No not at all, again like I said it’s a series. This is my 14th in a row and I’ve seen it all, I’ve been down 0-2 at home and came back and won it in Game 7. I’ve been up 2-0 and lost in 6 games so there’s no scenario that I haven’t seen. I’ve relayed that to the guys. We will go home, we will make our adjustments and we’ll play better.”
RE: The physicality of tonight’s game
“There is no ‘chippiness’ man; you have to remember the era of basketball that I play in. I’ve been in both. You call that chippiness? Then I guess we have got to turn it up a little bit, but no I mean both teams are playing hard. It really hasn’t been as physical as you want it to be so I guess we have to turn up the physicality a little bit.”
RE: Who are the people that can light up a fire under this team?
“The fire is lit. I mean it is just a matter of us going out there and getting results. We’ve got to finish off possessions and we must take care of the ball too. I mean we have had some careless turnovers here playing in a crowd which we know is a ‘no’ against these guys. They are one of the best teams in the league defensively and when you get into the paint they are handsy, they get turnovers and they create their turnovers into points.”
RE: Is it offensive execution?
“Oh 100%. 100%. Offensive execution and then defensively finishing out each possession with either a rebound or a crawl in the 50-50 ball.”
ERIC BLEDSOE
RE: What stands out to you about the game tonight?
“%^&# we lost.”
RE: Playoff game and what’s at stake
“They took care of their home court, that’s why people have been fighting for it in general. We just got to keep fighting, we are coming back to Milwaukee so we are looking forward to that."
RE: How tough is it to defend their defensive balance?
“They did a great job, like I said they took care of their home court. We can’t get too high or too low, we have to keep fighting.”
RE: How to fix the effort part of playing:
“We just have to keep fighting and play as a team, Khris (Middleton) and Giannis (Antetokounmpo) have been carrying the load right now and we just have to have players step up.”