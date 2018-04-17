#CavsPacers Game Preview - April 18, 2018

Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Apr 17, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers will look to even up their First Round series against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Wednesday night's matchup with Indy, it's good to know that the Wine & Gold are still on the right side of history when playing in Game Twos. In fact, the Cavs are 14-3 since 2009 in the second contest of any series (23-19 record all-time).

Cavaliers
CAVS TO DON BLACK JERSEYS
From where to catch all the action to Wednesday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.

Where to Watch:

FOX Sports Ohio, NBA on TNT

Where to Listen:

WTAM 1100, 87.7 FM La Mega

Five Keys:

Joe G.'s guide to a victory.

Game Notes:

Learn more about Wednesday's matchup.

Discuss Forum:

Join Wine & Gold Nation and get into the convo.

Get Tickets:

Great seats are still available!

Another fact that will perk up Cavs fans is that when trailing 0-1 in any series, the Cavs have gone on to win four of those in their postseason history (1976 Semifinals vs. WAS, 2007 ECF vs. DET, 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 2016 Finals vs. GSW).

On Wednesday night, the Cavs can also build off their excellent postseason record against the Eastern Conference. In total, the Cavs hold a 36-6 playoff record against East opponents since the 2015 playoffs, which includes a 18-3 mark at The Q and 18-3 mark on the road.

Even though the club dropped Game 1, 98-80, Cleveland nearly came back from a 23-point deficit and trailed by just seven points (76-69) early in the fourth quarter. However, the Pacers went on a 12-2 run to go up by 17 (88-71) to reopen the gap.

In terms of things to work on, the Cavaliers must improve their shooting numbers from the floor after their Game 1 loss to the Pacers on Sunday.

In Game 1, the Cavaliers were unable to get their field-goal percentage above .385 percent. Their percentage from beyond the arc didn't fare any better, knocking down only .235 percent of their three-pointers.

The Wine & Gold did happen to hold the advantage in both rebounds in assists. On Sunday, the Cavs posted 46 rebounds compared to the Pacers' 44, while Cleveland tallied 21 assists to Indiana's 19.

Cleveland's reserves were also able to carry over their solid play from the regular season, outscoring Indiana’s reserves 31-22 and had 21 assists on 30 field goals.

Looking forward to historical markers, Wine & Gold fans should keep an eye on Kevin Love (662 PTS, 411 REB), who is 32 points away from passing Larry Nance Sr. (693 PTS) for sixth place in Cavs playoff history in points scored and nine boards shy of passing Brad Daugherty (419 REB) for fourth place in postseason rebounds with Cleveland.

LeBron James (390 STL) is also six steals away from passing Scottie Pippen (395 STL) as the all-time leader in career playoff steals.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill

#1 - Rodney Hood

#23 - LeBron James

#32 - Jeff Green

#0 - Kevin Love

#2 - Darren Collison

#4 - Victor Oladipo

#44 - Bojan Bogdanovic

#21 - Thaddeus Young

#33 - Myles Turner

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to Report

Status Update: (Pacers) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Fan Guide
Fan Guide
Cavs Playoff Fan Guide
Series schedule, fan fest info, watch parties and more ... CLICK HERE

Series Stats

On Wednesday, the Wine & Gold will be looking to build off the three individual performances that came on Sunday afternoon in Game 1.

LeBron James recorded his 20th career playoff triple-double (24 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 44 MIN), becoming just the second player in NBA postseason history to reach that mark (Magic Johnson – 30 triple-doubles). James also passed Michael Jordan (2,188 FGM) for the second-most field goals made in NBA playoff history with his seventh field goal of the day and dished out his 1,500th career playoff assist.

Including the postseason, LeBron James has recorded a double-double in his last 10 games against the Pacers, including four triple-doubles (since 4/2/17). Over this 10-game run, James is averaging 31.1 points (.540 FG%), 9.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 42.8 minutes.

JR Smith registered 15 points on 6-11 (.545) shooting from the field in 29 minutes off the bench against the Pacers in Game 1. He also nailed three treys, increasing his total as a Cavalier to 159 postseason triples, the second-most in franchise history (LeBron James-208).

In his first career playoff game, Larry Nance Jr. contributed 10 points on 5-7 (.714) shooting, five rebounds, a team-high two steals and one block in 30 minutes off the bench in Game 1.

For Indiana, they'll hope to receive another similar offensive performance in Game 2 from point guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo, who averaged a team-leading 23.1 ppg in the 2017-18 regular season, knocked down a game-high 32 points. The first-year Pacer also had six rebounds and four assists.

On Deck

Following Game 2's conclusion, the Cavaliers will battle the Pacers on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 3 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FSO/ESPN. The two will then square off again in Indy on Sunday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. (ET) on FSO/TNT for Game 4. If necessary, Game 5 will take place at The Q on Wednesday, April 25, on FSO. Tipoff time is still to be determined.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE

Q Transformation

Q Transformation

Before you make your way downtown for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels. For more information, CLICK HERE

#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Kevin Love - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Wednesday's 100-97 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 2: April 18, 2018

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Kevin Love - April 18, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Kevin Love - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Wednesday's 100-97 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 18, 2018  |  03:19
#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Kyle Korver - April 18, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Kyle Korver - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with the media following Wednesday's 100-97 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 18, 2018  |  05:04
#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. - April 18, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Wednesday's 100-97 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 18, 2018  |  03:14
#CavsPacers Game 2 On-Court Postgame: JR Smith - April 18, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Game 2 On-Court Postgame: JR Smith - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers guard JR Smith spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Wednesday's 100-97 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 18, 2018  |  02:31
#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: LeBron James - April 18, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: LeBron James - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Wednesday's 100-97 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 18, 2018  |  06:57
#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Coach Lue - April 18, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Game 2 Postgame: Coach Lue - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Wednesday's 100-97 Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 18, 2018  |  08:44
LeBron with the Finger Roll
Now Playing

LeBron with the Finger Roll

LeBron James gets past the Pacers defense and finishes with the fancy finger roll.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:15
Jeff Green with the Reverse Finish
Now Playing

Jeff Green with the Reverse Finish

Jeff Green gets into the paint and gets the reverse layup to drop.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:10
Featured Highlight: LBJ Rocks the Rim
Now Playing

Featured Highlight: LBJ Rocks the Rim

Larry Nance Jr. finds a cutting LeBron James for the rim-rocking finish.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:21
LBJ with the Steal and the Slam
Now Playing

LBJ with the Steal and the Slam

LeBron James gets the steal at one end and takes it down to the other for the fast break slam.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:11
LBJ with the Power Slam
Now Playing

LBJ with the Power Slam

LeBron James gets into the lane and rocks the rim with the powerful one-handed finish.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:08
Nance Jr. with the Nasty Rejection
Now Playing

Nance Jr. with the Nasty Rejection

Larry Nance Jr. provides superb help defense, coming over for the volleyball spike block.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:15
LeBron Strong with the And-One
Now Playing

LeBron Strong with the And-One

LeBron James muscles his way into the paint and gets the bucket to fall, plus the foul.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:17
Intel True View: Korver Cans the Triple
Now Playing

Intel True View: Korver Cans the Triple

Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of LeBron James' behind-the-back pass to Kyle Korver for the three.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:19
Intel True View: LBJ from Downtown
Now Playing

Intel True View: LBJ from Downtown

Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of LeBron James netting the triple.
Apr 18, 2018  |  00:17
LBJ Scores First 16 Points
Now Playing

LBJ Scores First 16 Points

LeBron James starts off red-hot, scoring the Cavs' first 16 points in Game 2 in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Apr 18, 2018  |  01:21
LeBron James (46 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers
Now Playing

LeBron James (46 points) Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers

LeBron James scores 46 points to lead the Wine & Gold to a victory in Game 2.
Apr 18, 2018  |  55:00
LeBron Sends His Thoughts And Prayers to Greg Popovich and his family
Now Playing

LeBron Sends His Thoughts And Prayers to Greg Popovich and his family

LeBron James learns of the passing of Erin Popovich, wife of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, after the game and sends his thoughts and prayers to the Popovich family.
Apr 18, 2018  |  19:00
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 vs. Indiana
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 vs. Indiana

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 2 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference First Round matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Apr 18, 2018  |  01:01
#CavsPacers Game 2 Shootaround: LeBron James - April 18, 2018
Now Playing

#CavsPacers Game 2 Shootaround: LeBron James - April 18, 2018

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Wednesday's Game 2 shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Apr 18, 2018  |  04:57
GAME 2 RECAP: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97
Now Playing

GAME 2 RECAP: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97

LeBron James recovers from Game 1 and drops 46 points and grabs 12 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to a 100-97 win over the Pacers and tie the series 1-1.
Apr 18, 2018  |  47:00
KLove on Being More Aggressive in Game 2
Now Playing

KLove on Being More Aggressive in Game 2

Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Pacers.
Apr 17, 2018  |  08:02
George Hill Talks #CavsPacers Game 2
Now Playing

George Hill Talks #CavsPacers Game 2

Cavaliers guard George Hill spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Pacers.
Apr 17, 2018  |  08:00
Korver on Getting Off to a Better Start
Now Playing

Korver on Getting Off to a Better Start

Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Pacers.
Apr 17, 2018  |  08:31
Coach Lue On the Team's Mood and Mindset
Now Playing

Coach Lue On the Team's Mood and Mindset

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Pacers.
Apr 17, 2018  |  03:56
Now Playing

"We will play a lot better."

Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood spoke with the media following Monday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Pacers.
Apr 16, 2018  |  04:51
Coach Lue on Game 2 Adjustments
Now Playing

Coach Lue on Game 2 Adjustments

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Monday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Pacers.
Apr 16, 2018  |  07:18
Jeff Green Focusing on #CavsPacers Game 2
Now Playing

Jeff Green Focusing on #CavsPacers Game 2

Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Monday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Pacers.
Apr 16, 2018  |  04:57
Pacers-Cavaliers: Game 2 Preview
Now Playing

Pacers-Cavaliers: Game 2 Preview

Stu Jackson and Rip Hamilton discuss Game 1 and look ahead to Game 2 between the Pacers and Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday at 7p EST on TNT.
Apr 15, 2018  |  16:00
Tags
Calderon, Jose, Clarkson, Jordan, Green, Jeff, Hill, George, Hood, Rodney

Related Content

Calderon, Jose

Clarkson, Jordan

Green, Jeff