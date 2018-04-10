CavsKnicks Game Preview - April 11, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (50-31) finish off their 2017-18 regular season on Wednesday against the New York Kicks (28-53) on Fan Appreciation Night. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After Monday’s, 123-109, victory over the Knicks in the first leg of their home-and-home series, the Cavs clinched their fourth-straight Central Division title and seventh in team history. They also won their 50th game of the season, their 11th time reaching that mark.

Including Monday's win, the Cavs now hold an 11-2 record in their last 13 games and have won eight straight games at The Q. During that stretch, the Wine & Gold are averaging 115.5 points, shooting .499 from the field, .420 from three-point range and .803 from the free throw line.

They are also outscoring opponents by an average of 10.4 points (115.5-105.1) over that eight game span. On the season, the Cavs are currently 29-11 at home (tied for fifth-best in NBA) and can win 30 home games in a single season for the 13th time in franchise history on Wednesday evening.

Cleveland's recent success comes from their excellent shot selection from beyond the arc. The club has shot at least .400 from three-point territory in a season-high six straight games, shooting a combined .438 (70-160) from deep during that stretch. They enter Wednesday night's game ranked fifth in the NBA in three-pointer percentage this season (.373).

From an individual perspective, a number of Cavaliers had an outstanding night in their latest victory over the Knicks.

In the win, LeBron James recorded his 52nd double-double of the season (26 PTS, 11 AST), just one away from tying Brad Daugherty’s franchise single season record of 53 double-doubles in 1990-91. James (2,241 PTS) looks to lead the NBA in total points scored for the first time in his career (James Harden is 2nd w/ 2,170 PTS).

In his 300th career game, Jordan Clarkson tallied 16 points, shooting 5-9 (.556) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from three-point range, while adding three rebounds in 22 minutes against the Knicks. Clarkson, who has scored in double-digits in 20 of his 27 games as a Cavalier, has the second-highest scoring average among all bench players this season (13.9).

Kevin Love also had a game-high 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-13 3FG, 4-5 FT), five boards and two steals in 31 minutes against the Knicks on Monday. He passed Daniel Gibson (578 3FG) for the fourth-most three-pointers made in team history with his first trey of the night.

James, Clarkson, Love and the rest of the Cleveland crew head into their final game looking to knock off a New York Knicks club that played solid through the first three quarters of Monday's contest before fading away in the final frame.

One reason the Knicks held fast against the Wine & Gold for so long was their starting five. In total, four starters tallied double-digit points (Beasley-20, Ntilikina-17, Thomas-14, Burke-12). Courtney Lee, who is expected to join the starting ensemble in Wednesday's game, played excellent after coming off New York's bench. In 27 minutes of action, Lee totaled 17 points and six rebounds.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #26 - Kyle Korver #23 - LeBron James #32 - Jeff Green #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #11 - Frank Ntilikina #23 - Trey Burke #5 - Courtney Lee #8 - Michael Beasley #9 - Kyle O'Quinn

Status Update: (Cavs) - Rodney Hood, (Sore left Achilles, Out)

Status Update: (Knicks) - Ron Baker, (Right shoulder Surgery, Out), Tim Hardaway Jr., (Sprained left ankle, Doubtful), Enes Kanter, (Sore lower back and right wrist, Doubtful), Emmanuel Mudiay, (Concussion, Out), Joakim Noah, (Personal Reasons, NWT), Kristaps Porzingis, (Torn left ACL, Out), Troy Williams, (Fractured jaw, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Following Monday's victory over the Knicks, the Cavaliers now lead the season series, 2-1.

Overall, Cleveland has won 12 of its last 13 games against New York. In Monday’s, 123-109, win at MSG, the Cavs had at least 120 points for the 21st time this season (19-2 record), while also dishing out 29 assists and shooting 19-45 (.422) from three-point range and 24-28 (.857) from the foul line.

In addition, Cleveland received 52 points from the bench.

In total, the Wine & Gold have played well against their own conference this season. They are 10-7 against the Atlantic Division and 35-16 against the entire Eastern Conference, outscoring their opponents 111.7-108.8.

