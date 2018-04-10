The Cavaliers 16th annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Discount Drug Mart, marks the final 2017-18 regular season home game and a great time to say ‘THANKS’ to the best fans in the NBA before the Cavs tipoff postseason action. More than $1 MILLION IN PRIZES will be given away throughout the night to fans in attendance at the Cavs vs. New York Knicks regular season finale on Wednesday, April 11th at 8:00 p.m.

“Fan Appreciation Night is one of our favorites because it’s all about our fans and the opportunity to thank them for their continuous support throughout the season,” said Tracy Marek, chief marketing officer for the Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena. “It’s the passion of our fans that will propel the Cavs with the energy and determination it takes to reach our goal of bringing another championship title to Cleveland.”

ALL FOR ONE, PRIZES FOR ALL!

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Discount Drug Mart, means no fan will go home empty handed! Every fan will receive a scratch-off ticket voucher that is guaranteed to reveal a prize upon their arrival at The Q.

All fans in attendance on Fan Appreciation Night will also take home a black Cavs Ball Cap presented by Discount Drug Mart. The Cap was selected to be the night’s giveaway by Wine & Gold United, the team’s official club of season ticket holders.

Throughout the game, the Cavs will randomly select entire sections of fans to take home awesome prizes that include gift certificates to local restaurants and retailers, free bowling, water park passes, a blimp ride courtesy of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and much more!

CAVS PLAYERS GIVE AUTHENTIC NIKE JERSEYS AND GAME-WORN SHOES TO LUCKY FANS!

ALL fans in attendance will be automatically entered to win a chance to come down to center court immediately following the game, where Cavs players will personally give away authentic Nike jerseys and game-worn shoes! Cavs mascots will also join in on the fun as Sir C.C. will giveaway his hat and Moondog his jersey.

A TERRIFIC TEAM SHOP THANK YOU!

To celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, the Cavaliers Team Shop will offer fans 20% OFF THEIR ENTIRE PURCHASE, in-store and online at cavs.com/shop! (Some exclusions may apply.) PLUS, all purchases in-store will include a free “The Land” Cavs logo pin, while supplies last.

#AllForFans ACROSS ALL SOCIAL MEDIA!

Cavs Nation can join in on the Fan Appreciation Night conversation with hashtags #AllForFans and #CavsKnicks. Fans can stay connected to the Cavaliers by following the Cavs on Twitter (@Cavs), Facebook (Facebook.com/Cavs), Instagram (@Cavs) and Snapchat (Cavs).

The Cavaliers extend their special thanks to the Cleveland Monsters and local businesses and corporate partners who made it possible for all fans to have the chance to take home fabulous prizes: