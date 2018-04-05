CavsWizards Game Preview - April 5, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (48-30) round out their four-game homestand on Thursday night when they host the Washington Wizards (42-36) for the final time this regular season. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Against Washington, the Wine & Gold will try to close out the homestand with a perfect record after topping New Orleans (107-102, March 30), Dallas (98-87, April 1) and Toronto (112-106, April 3). The Cavaliers hold a 9-1 record in their last 10 overall games (since March 17) and have won seven in a row at The Q.

During their seven-game home win streak, the Cavs are averaging 115.0 points (.493 FG%, .412 3FG%, .806 FT%) and 23.6 assists. They have also won by an average of 11.3 points (115.0-103.7) and outrebounded their opponents by 7.6 boards (45.6-38.0) during that span. Cleveland has allowed just 7.7 fast break points, holding five of their last seven opponents at The Q to eight transition points or less.

With the Cavs' 112-106 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, Cleveland improved to 36-7 when putting up at least 110 points this season. They have also reached 110 points or more five times during their seven-game win streak at The Q.

After beating Toronto, the Cavs have now made at least 10 three-pointers on 61 occasions this season, the second-most games in team history (65, 2016-17). They also shot 23-26 (.885) from the foul line, their 34th time shooting .800 or better from the charity stripe in 2017-18.

From an individual perspective, LeBron James put together another great all-around performance in Tuesday's win. James (27 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST) posted his 942nd career game with at least 20 points, passing Kobe Bryant (941) for the third-most 20-point outings in NBA history. He now only trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,122) and Karl Malone (1,134).

Rodney Hood has scored in double figures in five of his last six games, averaging 14.3 points on .493 shooting (.458 3FG%) and 2.5 rebounds in 27.9 minutes during that span. Hood recorded 17 points on 6-12 (.500) shooting, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes against the Raptors.

The Cavs' other starting guard, Jose Calderon, contributed a season-high 19 points on 7-11 (.636) shooting, including a 3-5 (.600) clip from distance, four assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes versus the Raptors. It was his highest scoring game since February 24, 2016 (20 PTS at IND).

As the Wine & Gold head into Thursday's showdown with the Wizards, they'll be facing a Washington club that has now lost six of their last eight games and slipped into a tie with the Milwaukee Bucks at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Playoff standings.

The Wizards have lost two straight heading into Cleveland, with one loss coming to the struggling Chicago Bulls and the other coming against the league-leading Houston Rockets on Tuesday. In the 120-104 rout, Washington struggled to keep the Rockets' James Harden at bay as the All-Star guard tallied 38 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Despite Tuesday's loss to Houston, Washington did have one bright spot. Bradley Beal posted 27 points and four rebounds over 29 minutes and has been a force for the Wizards all season long. Star point guard John Wall, still working his way back into form after returning from a knee injury, scored nine points and dished out 10 assists.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

TBD #1 - Rodney Hood #23 - LeBron James #32 - Jeff Green #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - John Wall #3 - Bradley Beal #22 - Otto Porter Jr. #5 - Markieff Morris #13 - Marcin Gortat

Status Update: (Cavs) - George Hill, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Jose Calderon, (Left hamstring soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Wizards) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This season, the Cavaliers lead the Wizards in their season series at 2-1. Cleveland tallied victories in the first two contests while Washington was able to pull away and grab a win in the two team's most recent bout on February 22.

In three contests versus Washington in 2017-18, the Cavs have averaged 113.0 points on .510 shooting from the field.

Overall, Cleveland is 9-4 in the last 13 matchups against the Wizards. Last season, the Wine & Gold were able to win two out of three games against Thursday night's opponent, including a thrilling, 140-135, OT win in the nation's capital on February 6, 2017. In that win, both Kevin Love and LeBron James tallied 30-plus points (Love-39, James-32). James also recorded a mind-boggling 17 dimes in 42 minutes.

As mentioned, the Cavs fell to the Wiz in their last meeting by a score of 110-103. James dropped 32 on the Wizards and also posted nine rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes. Bradley Beal led the opposition with 18 points and nine dimes.

