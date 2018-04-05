Cavs Hosting Autism Awareness Night on April 5th

With World Autism Day earlier in the week and World Autism Month in April, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual Autism Awareness Night this Thursday, April 5th. In partnership with Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Autism Speaks Northeast Ohio Community the night aims to bring awareness to Autism and Autism care in our community.

There will be many supporting elements throughout Quicken Loans Arena that night, including:

There will be puzzle piece poster board and blue hair and face paint available for sign making on the concourse and the Cavs Crew members on the concourse will be wearing special edition Autism Awareness Night t-shirts

In-arena hosts Ahmaad and Nicole, as well as mascots Moondog and Sir C.C. and the Scream Team will also wear Autism Awareness t-shirts during the game; these t-shirts will also be thrown out to fans during the in-game t-shirt toss;

Special Autism Awareness t-shirts will be available for purchase in the Team Shop, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Autism Speaks Northeast Ohio Community

and Also at the Team Shop, fans can “round up” their final bill to benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Autism Speaks Northeast Ohio Community

and Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Autism Speaks Northeast Ohio will benefit from the in-game 50/50 raffle that fans can participate in

Representatives from Cleveland Clinic Children's will conduct an in-arena interview

Various graphics, facts, videos and announcements about the cause will be featured in-arena throughout the night

The highlight of the night will be the special pregame recognition where four Autism Awareness Advocates will be honored on-court

FOR GUESTS WITH SENSORY PROCESSING NEEDS:

Quicken Loans Arena teamed up with KultureCity to become the first NBA arena in the country certified as Sensory Inclusive. KultureCity is a non-profit organization dedicated to rethinking accessibility to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals. The certification process included Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena full and part-time team member sensory awareness training, and the implementation of enhanced services that features a new Quiet Space Sensory Room. The new initiative promotes a positive and accommodating experience for all fans and guests with sensory sensitivities who attend events at The Q. Sensory bags, weighted lap pads and access to the sensory room are available upon request at both of the guest relations desks in The Q located behind section 100 on the main concourse and behind section 200 on the upper concourse. For more information visit TheQArena.com.

Tickets are still available for Thursday’s game and can be purchased Cavs.com.

For more information on Cleveland Clinic Children’s and Autism Speaks Northeast Ohio Community, fans can visit clevelandclinicchildrens.org/autism and autismspeaks.org, respectively.