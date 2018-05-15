Daily News - May 15, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman: 10 things to know about the Cavaliers guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NBA playoffs are reaching the pinnacle stages, and the Cavaliers’ quest for a fourth straight Finals appearance is upon us.

For the hardcore Cavaliers fan, it's been a season-long theme that the team's roster has been in constant flux from Game 1 last fall to today. But among those reading this, many are excited primarily by another run by LeBron James and the Cavs -- without knowing exactly who all the new guys are.

With that in mind, cleveland.com is taking a look at each player. Here is forward Cedi Osman. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Pregame Scribbles: Draft Lottery night, huge game in Boston

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook as they prepare for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. They lost the opener to Boston, 108-83.

1. Right before the Cavs get ready for the opening tip, the draft lottery will be over. The Cavs have the Brooklyn pick, traded to them by Boston in the Kyrie Irving deal. They have a 2.8 chance to get the first pick ... 9.9 to be in the top three.

2. It's hard to believe, but the last TWO times the Cavs were in the lottery ... they came out with the FIRST pick. In 2014, it was Andrew Wiggins. He was used in the Kevin Love deal with Minnesota. Wiggins never played a regular season game with the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, Eastern Conference finals Game 2 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cavaliers play at the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.

Series recap: The Celtics lead 1-0 after a 108-83 win in Game 1 Sunday.

Cavs minute: They'd like to shoot better than 4-of-26 from 3-point range, if at all possible. By the way, Cleveland also shot 4-of-26 from 3 on March 27 against the Heat, and lost by 19. No shocker the Cavs were routed by the Celtics in Game 1 after doing the same thing. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: