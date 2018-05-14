CavsCeltics Game Preview - May 15, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers look to even up their Eastern Conference Finals series with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Beantown. Tipoff from TD Garden is at for 8:30 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the Celtics, 108-83, in Game 1, the Wine & Gold can rebound in Game 2 where, according to recent history, they've thrived. In fact, the Cavaliers are 16-3 in Game Twos of any series since 2009 (25-19 record all-time in Game Twos).

Cleveland also has a history of tying things up early on in a playoff series. For instance, when trailing 0-1, the Cavs have gone on to win five series in their postseason history, including this year’s First Round matchup against Indiana. The other series Cleveland has won after trailing 0-1 include the 1976 Semifinals vs. WAS, the 2007 ECF vs. DET, the 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI and the 2016 Finals vs. GSW.

Additionally, the Cavaliers will look to their past successes against the Celtics to give them a boost of confidence heading into Game 2 on Tuesday. Against Boston, the Wine & Gold are 8-2 in their last 10 playoff games (5-1 on road). Including the regular season, the Cavs are 17-7 versus the Celtics since 2014-15 (9-4 on road).

Other than seeing a Cavaliers win, Wine & Gold fans should keep an eye out for some big milestones that are set to be passed as soon as Game 2.

For instance, LeBron James (222 BLK) can pass Elvin Hayes (222 BLK) for sole possession of 18th all-time in career playoff blocks with his next swat. He also has a chance to move all the way up to 15th with four more blocks. James(2,032 REB) can also pass Karl Malone (2,062 REB) for the sixth-most rebounds in postseason play.

JR Smith (269 3FGM), who has been hot from beyond the arc all postseason long, needs just eight three-pointers to pass former-Celtic Paul Pierce (276 3FGM) for eighth place in NBA playoff history.

From a franchise perspective, Kevin Love (513 REB) needs 11 rebounds to pass Zydrunas Ilgauskas (523) for the third-most boards in franchise postseason history. Swish (71 STL), on the other hand, is just six steals away from moving into second place in the team’s playoff record book (Kyrie Irving-76 STL).

Where to Catch the Action

FOX Sports Ohio: Before and after all Cavs playoffs games, FOX Sports Ohio will provide pre- and postgame coverage hosted by Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell that will include reporting and analysis from Fred McLeod, Austin Carr and Allie Clifton, with guest appearances from former Cavs coach Mike Fratello.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #26 - Kyle Korver #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #12 - Terry Rozier #7 - Jaylen Brown #0 - Jayson Tatum #13 - Marcus Morris #42 - Al Horford

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to Report

Status Update: (Celtics) - Kyrie Irving, (Left knee surgery, Out), Gordon Hayward, (Left ankle rehab, Out), Shane Larkin, (Left shoulder sprain, Out), Daniel Theis, (Left knee surgery, Out)

*Subject to change.

Fan Guide Cavs Playoff Fan Guide Series schedule, fan fest info, watch parties and more ... CLICK HERE

Postseason Stats

Kevin Love, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Game 1, passed Mark Price (818 PTS) for third place on the Cavs all-time playoff scoring list with his fourth point. Over the last four games, Love is averaging 23.0 points (.500 FG%, .923 FT%), 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 33.8 minutes. This postseason, he has the third-highest free throw percentage among all remaining players in the playoffs at .900 (S. Curry/K. Thompson-1.000).

LeBron James has tallied at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 11 of 12 playoff games and is averaging an NBA-high 32.7 points (.539 FG%), 9.2 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.42 steals and 1.08 blocks in 40.9 minutes. In 35 career postseason games against the Celtics, James has scored 994 points, the most ever by a single player against one team in the playoffs.

Tristan Thompson pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and scored eight points in 21 minutes as a reserve in Game 1 against Boston. It was his third double-digit rebound performance this postseason (35th of playoff career).

For Boston, they saw three starters tally 20-plus points in their win over Cleveland (Jaylen Brown-23, Marcus Morris-21, Al Horford-20). Morris, who also had 10 rebounds in the contest, finished with a double-double on the night and led his team in triples made with three.

The Celtics received two solid performances off the bench, as well, after Aron Baynes grabbed eight rebounds, two assists and an impressive plus/minus rating of plus-17. Marcus smart tallied nine points as a reserve while also posting six assists, three rebounds and a steal.

On Deck

Following Game 2, the Cavs and Celtics will head to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday, May 19 and Game 4 on Monday, May 21. Tipoff for both games are at 8:30 p.m. (ET) and will be televised on ESPN. If necessary, Game 5 will take place back in Boston on Wednesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE