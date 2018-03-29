Daily News - March 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

George Hill providing Cleveland Cavaliers some consistency at point guard

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers knew it when the blockbuster trade happened last summer: No one player was going to be able to replicate Kyrie Irving's unquantifiable value.

That's why the Cavs loaded up on point guards, signing Jose Calderon and Derrick Rose while taking a shot on injured Isaiah Thomas. Quantity over quality.

At one point or another, all of them got a crack. Rose, unhealthy for most of the season, was showing the numerous flaws that forced him to wait a while before getting a free agency deal. Thomas wasn't fitting well, clearly less than 100 percent while trying to find his rhythm following a lengthy absence. Calderon was the most effective of the group, but asking him to be a starter on a title-contending team is too much at this point of his career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James catches Michael Jordan, twice, and Cavaliers beat Hornets 118-105

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No, Michael Jordan wouldn't want to see this.

LeBron James tied two of Jordan's records in the same game against Jordan's team and surpassed 40 points. James and Jordan have now both scored at least 10 points in 866 consecutive games, and have scored 30 or more points 20 times against the Hornets.

Oh yes, the Cavs rolled Charlotte 118-105 for a crucial late-season win while missing their second-best player Kevin Love (concussion protocol) and Kyle Korver (bereavement leave).

Cleveland has won nine in a row over the Hornets and maintained its hold on third place in the East. The Cavs led by as many as 20. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Brooklyn Nets pick lottery watch: Cavs have sixth-best chance of winning top draft selection

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If the NBA season ended today, the Brooklyn Nets pick that is coming to the Cavaliers would be tied for the sixth-best chance of landing No. 1 in this year's draft.

The Nets scored a 111-104 win Wednesday night in Orlando, and the Cavs' lottery odds took a hit. Not only did Brooklyn win, but Dallas faded in the fourth quarter of a 103-93 loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers.

Dallas now has the fifth-worst record in the league.

Brooklyn and Sacramento are tied for the sixth-worst record at 24-51. Phoenix owns the league's worst mark, followed by Atlanta and Memphis. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

