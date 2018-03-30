By the Numbers: Flashback Friday Edition

As the regular season winds down, and in the spirit of Flashback Friday, Cavs.com dissects digits from some impressive individual season's by past members of the Wine & Gold in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

19.6, 9.1 … points and assists averaged by Mark Price during the 1989-90 season.

21.9 … points averaged by Mr. Cavalier, Austin Carr, in the 1973-74 campaign.

20.5, 9.2 … points and rebounds per game tallied by forward Shawn Kemp for the strike-shortened 1998-99 season.

13.8, 10.9, .504 … points, rebounds and field goal percentage recorded per game by power forward Tyrone Hill during his All-Star campaign in 1994-95.

19.5, 6.3 … points and dimes averaged by All-Star point guard Terrell Brandon in his final season (1996-97) as a member of the Cavs.

10.9 … assists per game recorded by Andre Miller during his 2001-02 season with Cleveland to lead the league.

16.9, 8.6, 2.12 … points, rebounds and blocks averaged by Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 78 games during the 2004-05 campaign.

3.00 … swats per game from Larry Nance Sr. in 1991-92.

21.6, 10.9, .524 … points, rebounds and field goal percentage recorded per game by center Brad Daugherty in his 1990-01 season.

23.4 … points per game averaged by World B. Free during the 1985-86 campaign.

16.8 … points per game averaged by John "Hot Rod" Williams in 1989-90 for the franchise mark for PPG by a Cavs reserve.

24.5, 6.1 … points and rebounds tallied per game by Mike Mitchell during the Cavs' 1980-81 campaign.