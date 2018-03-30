By the Numbers: Flashback Friday Edition
Numerical Notations from Past Campaigns
As the regular season winds down, and in the spirit of Flashback Friday, Cavs.com dissects digits from some impressive individual season's by past members of the Wine & Gold in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.
19.6, 9.1 … points and assists averaged by Mark Price during the 1989-90 season.
21.9 … points averaged by Mr. Cavalier, Austin Carr, in the 1973-74 campaign.
20.5, 9.2 … points and rebounds per game tallied by forward Shawn Kemp for the strike-shortened 1998-99 season.
13.8, 10.9, .504 … points, rebounds and field goal percentage recorded per game by power forward Tyrone Hill during his All-Star campaign in 1994-95.
19.5, 6.3 … points and dimes averaged by All-Star point guard Terrell Brandon in his final season (1996-97) as a member of the Cavs.
10.9 … assists per game recorded by Andre Miller during his 2001-02 season with Cleveland to lead the league.
16.9, 8.6, 2.12 … points, rebounds and blocks averaged by Zydrunas Ilgauskas in 78 games during the 2004-05 campaign.
3.00 … swats per game from Larry Nance Sr. in 1991-92.
21.6, 10.9, .524 … points, rebounds and field goal percentage recorded per game by center Brad Daugherty in his 1990-01 season.
23.4 … points per game averaged by World B. Free during the 1985-86 campaign.
16.8 … points per game averaged by John "Hot Rod" Williams in 1989-90 for the franchise mark for PPG by a Cavs reserve.
24.5, 6.1 … points and rebounds tallied per game by Mike Mitchell during the Cavs' 1980-81 campaign.