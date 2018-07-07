Daily News - July 7, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton, a Nike athlete, shines in Cavaliers' summer debut

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

Collin Sexton didn't have a single assist in his Cavaliers' summer debut.

Sexton doesn't have to worry about LeBron harping on him for failing to record an assist as a point guard -- like LeBron used to do to Kyrie Irving when they played together in Cleveland.

And by and large, Sexton's first pro scrimmage (that's what these Vegas Summer League games are, really) went well. The Cavs' rookie registered 15 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes in a 72-59 over the Washington Wizards. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sign Kansas forward Billy Preston to two-way contract

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers signed enigmatic forward Billy Preston to a two-way contract, general manager Koby Altman said.

Preston, 20, who went undrafted last month, was already with the Cavs for their NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas, which started Friday with a 72-59 win over the Wizards. Preston finished with nine points and four rebounds. He signed before the Cavs saw him play. In more ways than one.

Preston was a McDonald's All-American in high school and went to Kansas last year, but never played for the Jayhawks because of an investigation NCAA investigation into the financing of a car he crashed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs Start Off Summer League in Style

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers brought a pair of young sophomores and their prized rookie to the desert this week – and that trio led Cleveland to a convincing opening night win to tip off their Vegas Summer League schedule.

Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic each doubled-up and Collin Sexton added 15 points as the Cavaliers crushed the Wizards, 72-59, in a contest that wasn’t as close as its final score to open Summer League play on Friday night at Cox Pavilion.

The Wine & Gold took a 12-point lead after one quarter and led by three touchdowns at one point in the second half before Washington – which never led – mounted a late run to mitigate the final score. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

