Cavs Start Off Summer League in Style

Game Summary

The Cavaliers brought a pair of young sophomores and their prized rookie to the desert this week – and that trio led Cleveland to a convincing opening night win to tip off their Vegas Summer League schedule.

Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic each doubled-up and Collin Sexton added 15 points as the Cavaliers crushed the Wizards, 72-59, in a contest that wasn’t as close as its final score to open Summer League play on Friday night at Cox Pavilion.

The Wine & Gold took a 12-point lead after one quarter and led by three touchdowns at one point in the second half before Washington – which never led – mounted a late run to mitigate the final score.

Friday’s win marked the debut of Collin Sexton – the No. 8 pick out of Alabama this past June – and after some early jitters and not quite finding his rhythm from the floor, the explosive point guard settled in and finished with 15 points, going 4-of-12 from the floor to go with seven boards, a steal and a pair of early turnovers.

”I think he did great,” praised Cavs Summer League head coach James Posey. “He was anxious to see new blood in front of him and get out there and I think he did a good job of running the team. He made some plays for himself and for our bigs – and he's just going to continue to get better.”

”I felt good overall,” added Sexton. “I feel like I missed some shots that I normally make, but that's just about getting reps and getting that first game under your belt.”

Cedi Osman didn’t exactly shoot the lights out either, but he played a strong floor game in the win – tallying 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, adding 10 boards, three boards, a game-high four steals and a block.

Second-year big man Ante Zizic shot an even 8-of-16 from the floor, leading the Wine & Gold with 16 points to go with a game-high 14 boards to go with five assists and a steal.

Invitees, Billy Preston and Marcus Lee also showed flashes during the one-sided win.

Preston, a former top prep recruit who was eventually limited to just three games in Europe before joining the Summer League squad, finished with nine points, four boards and a pair of steals.

Lee, who still holds the single season field goal percentage mark at Kentucky, showed exactly why on Friday night – going 4-of-4 from the floor for eight points to go with five boards, three off the offensive glass.

The Cavaliers keep it rolling on Saturday night (9:30 p.m. ET) when they take on the Bulls at the Thomas & Mack Center.