Daily News - April 9, 2018

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- If the rumor mill is to be believed, LeBron James is entering his final regular-season games and prepping for his last playoff run as a Cavalier.

But James isn't thinking that way in the run up to the Cavs' last two games -- both against the Knicks -- and the playoffs that start next weekend.

"I don't think like that," James told cleveland.com, after the Cavs practiced Sunday in New York. "I'm too much of a guy that's stuck in the moment. I don't do too much of that."

#CavsKnicks Game Preview - April 9, 2018

Author: Cavs.com Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (49-31) visit the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks (28-52) in the penultimate game of the 2017-18 regular season. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

With a win over the Knicks on Monday night, Cleveland (49-31) can post a 50-win season for the fourth straight seasons and 11th time in franchise history. The Cavaliers can also clinch their seventh Central Division title with a win on Monday.

The Cavs hold a 10-2 record in their last 12 games. On Friday night in Philadelphia, Cleveland put up 130 points and shot .517 (45-87) from the field. It was their fifth time scoring at least 130 points this season, as well as their 35th time connecting on .500 shooting or better.

LeBron on growing free-agency buzz: ‘I don’t think like that’

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

Much speculation across the NBA landscape is that LeBron James is about the put a bow on his final regular season as a Cleveland Cavalier and begin his last postseason run with the team.

For billboards in numerous cities, to social media to talking heads and NBA reporters across the world, speculation has run rampant in regards to James’ basketball future.

However, according to a report, James isn't even thinking about that as Cleveland (49-31) sets to wrap up the regular season with two games against the Knicks, Monday night at Madison Square Garden and Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

