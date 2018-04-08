#CavsKnicks Game Preview - April 9, 2018
Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers (49-31) visit the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks (28-52) in the penultimate game of the 2017-18 regular season. Tipoff from Madison Square Garden is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).
With a win over the Knicks on Monday night, Cleveland (49-31) can post a 50-win season for the fourth straight seasons and 11th time in franchise history. The Cavaliers can also clinch their seventh Central Division title with a win on Monday.
Cavs Visit Knicks
From where to catch all the action to Monday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
The Cavs hold a 10-2 record in their last 12 games. On Friday night in Philadelphia, Cleveland put up 130 points and shot .517 (45-87) from the field. It was their fifth time scoring at least 130 points this season, as well as their 35th time connecting on .500 shooting or better.
On the season, the Cavs are averaging 110.9 points (fifth-highest in the NBA) and shooting .478 from the field (fourth-best in NBA).
Cleveland also went 16-34 (.471) from three-point range in Friday’s game against the Sixers, their fifth straight game hitting at least .400 of their shots from beyond the arc. On the season, the team ranks fifth in three-point percentage (.372). The Cavs have also made at least 16 three-pointers in each of the last three meetings in MSG.
Also on Friday, a bit of history was made after LeBron James posted his 18th triple-double of the season with a game-high 44 points (35 in second half) on 17-29 (.586) shooting, including 4-8 (.500) from deep, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block in 40 minutes. With his 42nd point of the night, James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 31,000 career points (33 years, 97 days), as well as the seventh player to reach that milestone. He also passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (429) for the fifth-most games of at least 30 points in league history.
James continues to average a triple-double since February 7 (28 games) with 30.3 points (.545 FG%), 10.1 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 37.9 minutes. He has also recorded a triple-double in three of his last seven meetings against the Knicks.
As the Cavaliers head into their second-to-last game of the season, they'll hope to cruise past a Knicks team that has been riddled with injuries all season long. In fact, the club currently has nine players who are either questionable or officially out of Monday night's matchup with Cleveland.
As they begin to wind down their own season, the Knicks have now lost seven of their last 10 and sit just a single game up on the Brooklyn Nets for the last spot in the Atlantic Division.
The club lost their last matchup on Saturday to the feisty Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 115-102. The Knicks' leading scorer for that game, Jarrett Jack, notched 18 points off the bench and tallied seven assists as well. In terms of the starting five, the Knicks were led by big man Kyle O'Quinn who scored 15 points and posted an impressive 16 boards.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV
Radio: 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
Programming Note: On Monday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds – Phillies game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Knicks game (7:30 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#16 - Cedi Osman
#1 - Rodney Hood
#23 - LeBron James
#32 - Jeff Green
#0 - Kevin Love
#11 - Frank Ntilikina
#23 - Trey Burke
#3 - Tim Hardaway Jr.
#8 - Michael Beasley
#9 - Kyle O'Quinn
Status Update: (Cavs) - George Hill, (Left ankle sprain, Questionable), Jose Calderon, (Left hamstring soreness, Questionable), Rodney Hood, (Left Achilles soreness, Questionable)
Status Update: (Knicks) - Ron Baker, (Right shoulder Surgery, Out), Michael Beasley, (Contused left akle, Questionable), Tim Hardaway Jr., (Sprained left ankle, Doubtful), Enes Kanter, (Sore lower back and right wrist, Doubtful), Emmanuel Mudiay, (Concussion, Out), Joakim Noah, (Personal Reasons, NWT), Kristaps Porzingis, (Torn left ACL, Out), Lance Thomas, (Illness, Questionable), Troy Williams, (Fractured jaw, Out)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
For the Cavaliers, Monday night's matchup with the Knicks is their final road game of the 2017-18 campaign. The two teams will meet once again in the regular season finale on Wednesday night at The Q.
Cleveland has won 11 of its last 12 games against New York, as well as eight in a row at Madison Square Garden. Over the Cavs’ eight straight wins at MSG, the Wine & Gold have won by an average margin of 11.1 points (104.4-93.3). Cleveland’s defense has limited the Knicks to just .414 shooting from the field over that stretch.
The last time Cleveland and New York squared off, the Cavs picked up a 104-101 come-from-behind victory at Madison Square Garden on November 13. After trailing by 23 points (73-50) late in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold outscored the Knicks 54-28 the rest of the way. It was their largest deficit to overcome since November 11, 2006 when they came back from 25 down to defeat Boston 94-93.
On Deck
Following Monday night's showdown in NYC, the Cavaliers and Knicks will round out the 2017-18 regular season on Fan Appreciation Night in Cleveland on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).
The 2018 NBA Playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 14, but playoff seeding and exact dates are still to be announced.
#CavsKnicks Postgame Wrap-Up presented by Rocket Mortgage
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from the Big Apple to wrap-up the Wine & Gold's victory against the Knicks on Monday.
| 03:30
#CavsKnicks Postgame: LeBron James - April 9, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Monday's 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 05:22
#CavsKnicks Postgame: JR Smith - April 9, 2018
Cavaliers guard JR Smith spoke with the media following Monday's 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 03:09
#CavsKnicks Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. - April 9, 2018
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Monday's 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 02:22
#CavsKnicks Postgame: Coach Lue - April 9, 2018
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Monday's 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 05:13
#CavsKnicks Postgame: Kevin Love - April 9, 2018
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday's 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
| 02:34
#CavsKnicks On-Court Postgame: Kevin Love - April 9, 2018
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Monday's 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden.
| 01:39
Clarkson Drops it off to T.T.
Jordan Clarkson and Tristan Thompson work the two-man game as J.C. drops it off to T.T. for the jam.
| 00:09
Nance Jr. with the Fast Break Flush
The Wine & Gold get loose on the fast break as LeBron James dishes to Larry Nance Jr. for the flush.
| 00:16
LBJ No-Look Dimes Nance Jr.
LeBron James throws the pretty no-look dime to Larry Nance Jr. for the easy dunk.
| 00:17
KLove with the Tough Reverse Finish
LeBron James finds a cutting Kevin Love for the difficult reverse finish.
| 00:12
LBJ Skies for the Slam
LeBron James abuses the rim with this high-flying slam.
| 00:23
Swish with the Dish to Tristan
JR Smith gets fancy with the dime to Tristan Thompson for the easy finish at the rim in this 'More Driven' highlight driven by Goodyear.
| 00:22
Featured Highlight: Swish Lobs Nance Jr.
JR Smith throws the high-handoff to Larry Nance Jr. who skies high for the alley-oop finish.
| 00:21
Kevin Love Scores 28 In Win Vs. Knicks | April 9th, 2018
Kevin Love connects on six 3-pointers to help him score a game-high 28 points.
| 57:00
LeBron James Scores 26 In Win Vs. Knicks | April 9th, 2018
LeBron James scores 26 points, dishes 11 assists, and grabs 6 rebounds in his return to Madison Square Garden.
| 01:00
Jordan Clarkson Joins GameTime via Arena Link
Jordan Clarkson joins GameTime via arena link to discuss the Cavaliers' win over the Knicks and the team's mindset heading into the postseason.
| 36:00
#CavsKnicks Shootaround: LeBron James - April 9, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Monday's shootaround at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
| 05:05
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 123, Knicks 109
LeBron James records 26 points and 11 assists while Kevin Love scores 28 points as the Cavaliers defeat the Knicks 123-109. Frank Ntilikina scored a season-high 17 points for New York in the loss.
| 00:00
Coach Lue Checks in from Sunday's Practice in NYC
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Sunday's practice in New York City.
| 02:32
George Hill Gives an Update on His Status
Cavaliers guard George Hill spoke with the media following Sunday's practice in New York City.
| 01:58