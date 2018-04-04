Daily News - April 4, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jose Calderon dominates Kyle Lowry, Cavaliers beat Raptors, 112-106

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Jose Calderon is going to outplay Toronto All-Star Kyle Lowry, the Raptors have no shot against the Cavaliers in the playoffs.

That's what happened Tuesday at The Q in Cleveland's 112-106 win over Toronto in a game the Cavs led comfortably until a near-collapse by the end of their bench.

LeBron James led all scorers with 27 points and contributed 10 rebounds and six assists. He passed Kobe Bryant for third place all time with his 942nd game with at least 20 points.

But the story here was the 36-year-old Calderon - who was supposed to be one of those Cavs who barely play - running Lowry off the court. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Toronto Raptors facing hard times after another tough loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The voice was weary over the telephone line 30 and more years ago. It belonged to a man who was close to 70 years old and had been working out in the fields of his native North Carolina, his back stooped, his neck burned from the sun.

"How long do you want to talk? I've been cuttin' tobacco and I'm pretty tired," Enos "Country" Slaughter said.

Slaughter, who was coming to Cleveland for an Old-Timers baseball game in the 1980s, didn't have anything to do with basketball. But he had much to do with hard work at a job that is being marginalized by health concerns in this country. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers have fourth-quarter closer that other teams lack, leading them to doorstep of late-game history

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Through all the adversity this season -- losing streaks, injuries, trades and coaching questions -- the Cleveland Cavaliers remain the league's best when it comes to closing out games.

LeBron James has a simple explanation.

"Cause we got a closer," James said with a smile.

Of course, he was referring to himself. Late in the fourth quarter against New Orleans Friday night, James scored eight straight points to put the game out of reach. In an ugly win against the tanking Dallas Mavericks, he shook off a rough shooting game and canned two backbreaking 3-pointers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

