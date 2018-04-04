Starters Fuel Victory, Take Season Series Over Raptors

Wrap-Up -- For the second time in less than two weeks, the East-leading Toronto Raptors strolled into The Q eyeing a statement game against the three-time defending Conference champs. And as they did 13 days ago, the Wine & Gold showed their rivals north of the border that the road through the Conference still goes through them.

All five Cavs starters scored in double figures and the defense held Toronto's All-Star backcourt tandem in check as the Wine & Gold won their seventh straight home game with Tuesday's 112-106 victory at The Q.

After allowing a season-low 87 points to the Mavericks in Sunday's win, the Cavs carried over their defensive intensity into Tuesday's contest, holding Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan to a combined 9-of-24 shooting from the field.

As a team, Toronto entered Tuesday's tussle as the Conference's top scoring squad at 112.3 points per game and on pace to become the first East squad to average at least 112 per since the 1991-92 Indiana Pacers. With 2:07 remaining, the Raptors had just 92 points and were trailing the Wine & Gold by 14, but closed the game on a 14-6 flurry in the final minutes resulting in the deceiving final score.

Offensively, LeBron James once again had a solid all-around recording his 49th double-double of the season (408th of career) with a game-high 27 points on 8-14 (.571) shooting, going 3-6 (.500) from deep, 10 rebounds and a team-high six assists in 37 minutes. However, James wasn't the main catalyst in the victory. That nod goes to the Wine & Gold's crafty veteran floor general, Jose Calderon.

Calderon contributed a season-high 19 points (11 in the 1st Q) on 7-11 (.636) shooting, including a 3-5 (.600) clip from distance, four assists, four rebounds and a game-high tying two steals in 26 minutes. Cleveland improved to 4-0 at home this season when Calderon scores in double figures and are 23-9 with the 36-year old Spaniard in the starting lineup.

Kevin Love tallied his 31st double-double of the season (401st of career) with 18 points, connecting on 4-6 (.667) from long distance and a game-high 15 rebounds in 30 minutes. Love recorded his 30th game as a member of the Cavaliers with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds (22-8).

Rodney Hood and Jeff Green rounded out the Cavs starters in double figures by chipping in 17 and 12 points, respectively.

For Toronto, Kyle Lowry had his third-lowest scoring output of the season with five points. DeMar DeRozan contributed a team-high 19 points on 7-13 (.538) shooting and a game-high seven assists while Jonas Valanciunas (17 pts, 10 rbs) and Serge Ibaka (16 pts, 12 rbs) both doubled up.

With Tuesday's win, the Wine & Gold take the season series over Toronto (2-1) and are now 10-1 in the last 11 home games against the Raptors (including Playoffs). Over that stretch, Cleveland is averaging 114.1 points on .515 shooting from the field (.426 3FG%), while outscoring the Raptors by an average of 13.2 points (114.1-100.9).

LBJ leads five double figure scorers with 27 points in their victory over Toronto.

Turning Point -- Even though the Wine & Gold led by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Cavs could never seem to fully pull away from the Raptors.

With 3:20 remaining, LeBron James spun baseline on DeMar DeRozan, drew a whistle and converted the layup. He proceeded to beat his chest to the roaring pleasure of Quicken Loans Arena crowd. After knocking down the free throw to finish off the three-point play, the Raptors called a timeout and the roars got louder as the Wine & Gold took a 104-90 lead.

By the Numbers – 941 … 20+ point games for LeBron James following Tuesday night's team-high 27 points passing Kobe Bryant for the 3rd-most 20-point outings ever.

Quotable – Kevin Love, on Jose Calderon …

“He’s just one of those guys who you just say is a consummate pro. Just brings it every single day, comes in does his job. On the defensive end, he picks up full court and brings us a whole different energy. On both sides of the ball, he’s super scrappy. On the offensive end, he gets us into our sets, is always hitting shots gets into the lane and always makes the right play. So he’s just always very solid for us and he helps us in a lot of ways.”

Up Next -- Following Tuesday’s win over the Raptors at The Q, the regular season is down to its final four games. It's a high-stakes back-to-back, welcoming Bradley Beal and the Wizards to town on Thursday night followed by a Friday night visit to Philly for a meeting with the red-hot Sixers. The Cavs close out the regular season the following week with a home-and-home matchup against the Knicks.

Calls of the Game