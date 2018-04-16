Daily News - April 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kyle Korver needs to see more time in Game 2

Author: Alex Hooper

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers need Kyle Korver.

The Eastern Conference No. 4 seed was abysmal shooting from 3-point territory in their 98-80 playoff-opening loss to the Indiana Pacers, shooting 8-for-34 from deep. Korver, who was on a minutes restriction because of his ailing foot, played just four minutes and posted an 0-for-3 night, 0-for-2 from deep. Rodney Hood started in his place.

With the absence of Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers no longer have the firepower to outgun their opponents past poor defensive nights, especially not when they struggle from deep. Without one of the best 3-point marksmen of all time, they can become a mediocre offense. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James loses playoff opener for first time, Cavaliers spanked 98-80 by Pacers

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers' slogan for the 2018 playoffs is "Whatever it Takes."

Well, it's gonna take more than that.

LeBron James had his 21-game winning streak in the first round snapped and lost a playoffs opener for the first time in the Indiana Pacers' 98-80 victory Sunday.

"I've never lost a game in the first round before in my career?" asked James, who posted his 20th playoff triple double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Scribbles: Not ready for intensity? Why?

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook after their 98-80 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

1. Why did the Cavaliers look surprised by the physical play and aggressiveness of the Indiana Pacers. It's how they played all season when they had a 48-34 record. They were one of the NBA's pleasant surprises. And last year, the Cavs swept Indiana in four games. The Cavs largest margin of victory in those games was six points.

2. Coach Nate McMillan's teams are playoff prepared. They aren't intimidated by LeBron James. And if the Cavs don't wake up to that fact, a first-round exit is possible. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

