Sluggish Start Dooms Cavs in Game 1 Loss

Pacers Jump Out to 21-Point Early Edge, Cavs Can't Catch Up
Posted: Apr 15, 2018

Wrap-Up -- The Cavaliers have been rallying back from early deficits all season. But the Playoffs are a different animal, and after falling behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter, the Wine & Gold simply couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole over the next three periods – falling to a feisty Pacers squad, 98-80, on Sunday afternoon at The Q.

The Cavaliers never led in Game 1 and the young Pacers were the aggressors from the opening tip – holding Cleveland to four points through the first eight minutes of the ballgame and closing the first period up 19.

Cleveland actually outscored Indiana by a point over the next three quarters, but the damage was done and the Wine & Gold will try to regroup for what becomes a critical Game 2 on Wednesday night.

”I just think you can’t ease into the Playoffs,” said Coach Tyronn Lue. “I thought (Indiana) came in and they attacked us. They hit us first and we were never able to recover. So, you can’t ease into the game. You have to be physical, you have to be mentally tough and mentally strong.”

”They were able to get a bunch of points in the paint, get in transition,” echoed Kevin Love. “Whether it was them getting to the free throw line, getting fouled, getting layups on that end or springing for threes, we just let that happen too much throughout the game, but really in that first quarter. That set the tone.”

LeBron James notched the 20th Playoff triple-double of his career – finishing with 24 points, a game-high 12 assists and 10 boards. But it was also the first time in his career that he dropped a Game 1 in the First Round, snapping his string of 21 straight victories.

On the night, the four-time MVP went 7-for-17 from the floor and 10-of-14 from the stripe, but took the collar in four three-point attempts.

As good as LeBron was, he was eclipsed in the scoring column by Indiana’s All-Star, Victor Oladipo, who led all scorers with 32 points – going 11-for-19 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, adding six boards, four assists, a game-high four steals and a block.

James was the only Cavaliers starter in double-figures on Sunday, although Kevin Love did lead both teams with 17 boards to go with nine points, a pair of assists and a blocked shot.

JR Smith – who poured in a season-high 23 points the last time Indy came to The Q – was good again on Sunday, finishing with 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from long-range.

JR Smith

Swish chips in 15 points off the bench as the Cavs can't rally in Game 1.

Larry Nance Jr. was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – netting 10 points off the bench, going 5-of-7 from the floor to go with five boards and a pair of steals.

Defensively, the Cavaliers weren’t bad – holding the Pacers to 46 percent shooting on the afternoon. But Cleveland couldn’t get anything going offensively, shooting 39 percent on the night, going 8-of-34 from long-range and just 12-of-20 from the stripe.

Aside from Oladipo, Myles Turner finished with 16 points for the Pacers, with Bojan Bogdanovic adding 15 and Lance Stephenson coming off the bench to finish with a dozen points in 17 high-energy minutes of work.

Turning Point -- After an abysmal first quarter, the Wine & Gold began chipping away at Indiana’s lead in the second – with LeBron capping a 9-2 run with a driving layup that got Cleveland to within 10 – 42-32, with 5:21 to play before half.

But on the Pacers’ next possession, Cory Joseph drilled a triple from the corner across from Indy’s bench to stem the tide. Victor Oladipo scored on a pull-up on the Pacers next trip, putting them back up 15.

The Cavs would cut it to 12, 50-38, with just over a minute to play in the period, but Miles Turner connected on a short turnaround jumper and drilled a three-pointer from the top of the arc with 2.1 to play before half – giving Indiana a 17-point edge at intermission.

By the Numbers31.0, 9.8, 9.6 … points, rebounds and assists that LeBron James has averaged against Indiana in five Playoff games as a Cavalier.

QuotableLeBron James, on whether he’s concerned about dropping Game 1 of the series

”I’m down 0-1 in the First Round. I was down 3-1 in the Finals. So I’m the last guy to ask about what I’m gonna be like the next couple days.”

Up Next -- After relinquishing home court advantage in Game 1, the Wine & Gold will try to even the series on Wednesday night at The Q. The series then shifts to Indiana, with Game 3 slated for Friday night (7 p.m.) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Game 4 takes place on Sunday night in Indianapolis (8:30 p.m.) before the First Round returns to Cleveland the following Wednesday (4/25). If the series continues, it returns to Indy next Friday (4/27) and will close in Cleveland on Sunday (4/29) should it go seven games.

Calls of the Game

Check Out the Cavs' 2018 Playoffs Player Intro

Peep the Cavs player introduction video for the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs against the Pacers.

Game 1: Cavs at Pacers - April 15, 2018

Check Out the Cavs' 2018 Playoffs Player Intro
Check Out the Cavs' 2018 Playoffs Player Intro

Peep the Cavs player introduction video for the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs against the Pacers.
Apr 22, 2018  |  01:07
Learn the Laws of the Land
Learn the Laws of the Land

Listen to the Cavs' in-arena hosts, Ahmaad and Nicole, as they go over the Laws of the Land for the 2018 Playoffs.
Apr 18, 2018  |  02:12
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Jordan Clarkson - April 15, 2018
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Jordan Clarkson - April 15, 2018

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 15, 2018  |  01:57
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. - April 15, 2018
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. - April 15, 2018

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 15, 2018  |  02:14
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Kevin Love - April 15, 2018
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Kevin Love - April 15, 2018

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 15, 2018  |  01:45
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: JR Smith - April 15, 2018
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: JR Smith - April 15, 2018

Cavaliers guard JR Smith spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 15, 2018  |  02:14
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Rodney Hood - April 15, 2018
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Rodney Hood - April 15, 2018

Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 15, 2018  |  01:49
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: LeBron James - April 15, 2018
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: LeBron James - April 15, 2018

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 15, 2018  |  09:24
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Coach Lue - April 15, 2018
#CavsPacers Game 1 Postgame: Coach Lue - April 15, 2018

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Apr 15, 2018  |  07:58
Nance Jr. Gets the Crowd Going with And-One
Nance Jr. Gets the Crowd Going with And-One

Following a Jordan Clarkson steal, Larry Nance Jr. powers his way to the basket to earn the and-one opportunity late in the third against the Pacers.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:11
Intel True View: Hood Jams It
Intel True View: Hood Jams It

Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of Rodney Hood's opening dunk against the Pacers.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:16
Intel True View: LBJ Knocks Down the Layup
Intel True View: LBJ Knocks Down the Layup

Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of LBJ's first half layup against the Pacers.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:21
Intel True View: Hill Throws the Hammer Down
Intel True View: Hill Throws the Hammer Down

Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of George Hill's monster dunk against the Pacers.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:18
LBJ Spins Past Pacers Defender for Slick Bucket
LBJ Spins Past Pacers Defender for Slick Bucket

LeBron James helps cut the Pacers lead during the second quarter after spinning past an Indiana defender to score a nice layup.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:09
Swish Drives and Rolls It In
Swish Drives and Rolls It In

JR Smith puts his squad on his shoulders by driving hard down the lane and rolling the ball in during the second quarter.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:11
Jose Fakes Out Pacers Defender
Jose Fakes Out Pacers Defender

Jose Calderon fakes out a Pacers defender before tossing a slick assist to Larry Nance Jr. in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:14
Featured Highlight: George Hill Rocks the Rim
Featured Highlight: George Hill Rocks the Rim

George Hill soars through The Q with this one-handed dunk early in the first quarter against the Pacers.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:08
Hood Slams It For Opening Two Points
Hood Slams It For Opening Two Points

LeBron James finds Rodney Hood with a pretty bounce pass before Hood jams it for the first two points of Game 1.
Apr 15, 2018  |  00:10
LeBron James Posts 24 points, 12 assists & 10 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers
LeBron James Posts 24 points, 12 assists & 10 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers

LeBron James records 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Cavs fall to the Pacers in Game 1.
Apr 15, 2018  |  50:00
GAME 1 RECAP: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80
GAME 1 RECAP: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80

Victor Oladipo scores 32 points as the Pacers defeat the Cavaliers in Game 1, 98-80.
Apr 15, 2018  |  52:00
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 1 vs. Indiana
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 1 vs. Indiana

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 1 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference First Round matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Apr 14, 2018  |  01:00
LeBron on the Difference Between This Pacers Team
LeBron on the Difference Between This Pacers Team

Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Saturday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prepare for the Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs.
Apr 14, 2018  |  09:50
"I'm Ready to Get Going."

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Saturday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prepare for the Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs.
Apr 14, 2018  |  06:24
First Round Practice: Coach Lue – April 13 , 2018
First Round Practice: Coach Lue – April 13 , 2018

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Friday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prepare for the Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs.
Apr 13, 2018  |  04:12
Kevin Love on Playing with Pace
Kevin Love on Playing with Pace

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prepare for the Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs.
Apr 13, 2018  |  09:49
George Hill Talks About Facing His Former Team
George Hill Talks About Facing His Former Team

Cavaliers guard George Hill spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prepare for the Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs.
Apr 12, 2018  |  11:37
First Round Practice: Coach Lue – April 12, 2018
First Round Practice: Coach Lue – April 12, 2018

Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prepare for the Indiana Pacers in the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs.
Apr 12, 2018  |  13:07
Can The Pacers Control Tempo? Will The Cavs Be Engaged Defensively?
Can The Pacers Control Tempo? Will The Cavs Be Engaged Defensively?

Steve Smith and Sam Mitchell speak to the good and bad defense displayed by Cleveland and ponder if the Indiana Pacers can control tempo.
Apr 12, 2018  |  41:00
Cavaliers vs. Pacers First Round Preview
Cavaliers vs. Pacers First Round Preview

The Gametime crew discusses the Cleveland Cavaliers first-round matchup with Lance Stephenson and the Indiana Pacers.
Apr 11, 2018  |  52:00
By the Numbers: Cavaliers vs. Pacers
By the Numbers: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Go inside the numbers in the first round matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.
Apr 11, 2018  |  56:00
