Windy City's Antonio Blakeney named 2017-18 NBA G League Rookie of the Year

Windy City Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney today was named the 2017-18 NBA G League Rookie of the Year. The award, voted on by the league's 26 head coaches and general managers, recognizes the first-year professional who most significantly contributed to his team's success during the season.

"Antonio had an outstanding year with the Windy City Bulls. He took full advantage of the opportunity to develop his game and skill set," said Chicago Bulls General Manager Gar Forman. "On behalf of the entire Bulls organization, we are thrilled to congratulate Antonio and are proud to see him being recognized among his rookie class."

"It was a pleasure having the opportunity to coach Antonio this year. He had a truly remarkable, record-breaking season. The Windy City coaching staff and I could not be happier for this well-deserved honor," said Windy City Bulls Head Coach Charlie Henry.

Blakeney (6-4, 197, LSU) averaged an NBA G League-high 32.0 points to go with 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.25 steals in 32 games for Windy City, which went 17-15 with him in the lineup. The 21-year-old guard, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls last July after playing with the team at NBA Summer League 2017, shot 45.9 percent from the field and 86.2 percent from the free throw line.

A former teammate of the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons at LSU, the undrafted Blakeney recorded seven games with at least 40 points for Windy City. He scored a season-high 46 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the field in a 145-107 victory over the Maine Red Claws on Dec. 6.

Blakeney has appeared in 19 games with the Chicago Bulls, averaging 7.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He has scored a season-high 16 points twice, most recently against the New York Knicks on March 19.

Chicago will present Blakeney with the NBA G League Rookie of the Year award on Wednesday, April 11 before its regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons at the United Center.

South Bay Lakers forward Thomas Bryant and Texas Legends forward Johnathan Motley finished second and third, respectively, in Rookie of the Year voting.

All-Time NBA G League Rookie of the Year winners:

2017-18: Antonio Blakeney, Windy City Bulls

2016-17: Abdel Nader, Maine Red Claws

2015-16: Quinn Cook, Canton Charge

2014-15: Tim Frazier, Maine Red Claws

2013-14: Robert Covington, Rio Grande Valley Vipers

2012-13: Tony Mitchell, Fort Wayne Mad Ants

2011-12: Edwin Ubiles, Dakota Wizards

2010-11: DeShawn Sims, Maine Red Claws

2009-10: Alonzo Gee, Austin Toros

2008-09: Othyus Jeffers, Iowa Energy

2007-08: Blake Ahearn, Dakota Wizards

2006-07: Louis Amundson, Colorado 14ers

2005-06: Will Bynum, Roanoke Dazzle

2004-05: James Thomas, Roanoke Dazzle

2003-04: Desmond Penigar, Asheville Altitude

2002-03: Devin Brown, Fayetteville Patriots

2001-02: Fred House, Charleston Lowgators

