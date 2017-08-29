Getting to know: David Nwaba

GETTING TO KNOW THE NEW BULLS: David Nwaba

BIRTHDAY: January 14, 1993 (Age 24)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6’4”, 209 lb

CAREER THUS FAR: Nwaba, an ultra-athletic guard out of Cal Poly, was claimed by the Bulls off of waivers on July 14. Nwaba began last season with the Los Angeles D-Fenders in the NBA D-League, playing at a high level and being named to the NBA D-League All-Defensive Team and All-Rookie Team. In February, Nwaba made his official NBA debut with the Lakers, making an impression with hard-nosed defense and his high-flying athleticism. Expect to see Nwaba make the highlight reel a few times this season in a Bulls uniform.

FUN FACT: Nwaba’s older sister, Barbara, is a professional heptathlete who competed in the 2016 Olympic Games.