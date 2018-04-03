Denzel Valentine Injury Update

April 3, 2018 - Bulls guard Denzel Valentine will have an arthroscopic debridement on his left knee tomorrow morning. Valentine had an MRI yesterday after experiencing swelling in his knee. The results of his MRI presented a surgical option for treatment. He will not play against Charlotte tonight and will miss the rest of the season.

On the year, he appeared in 77 games (37 starts) and averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.2 minutes. He also posted shooting averages of .417 from the field, .386 from downtown and .745 from the line.