CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 4.11.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Detroit ( 38-43, 13-27 on the road)at Bulls ( 27-54, 17-23 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 7PM tipoff.

RADIO: 560 AM, Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul 6:45 pre.

SEASON SERIES: Detroit 2-1.

LAST MEETING: At Detroit: Pistons 117 Bulls 95.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The season finale. Wasn't it just yesterday the Bulls were in Toronto for the opening game? Do I wish the Bulls were 54-27 heading in to game #82? Absolutely ! However, I have thoroughly enjoyed the highs and lows of the season based on the building of the ball club and the character inside the locker room. Total class and completely respectful. Look for players to get plenty of shots up tonight. Lots of shots. I don't expect Andre Drummond or Blake Griffin to play. Lauri Markkanen will play ; how much remains to be seen.

On a personal note, I want to thank Head Coach Fred Hoiberg for his time and patience as he addressed the state of the Bulls before every game with yours truly on the radio side and BullsTV. Coach Hoiberg is a terrific person and better days are ahead for his staff and the organization.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Houston 105 Lakers 99. You want inspiration? You want perseverance ? Google. Andre Ingram. 32 years young. He made his NBA debut last night——that's right. A 32 year old rookie. He scored 19 for the Lakers. He's a ten year veteran in the G League. 10 years. 384 games. He gets my CCI GAME BALL OF THE YEAR !

Washington 113 Boston 101. John Wall picked up career assist five-thousand.

Philadelphia 121 Atlanta121 Atlanta 113. The 76ers won a franchise record 15th straight game and can lock up the third seed with a win tonight over the Bucks. The Hawks finished the season at 24-58.

Utah 119 Golden State 79. Donovan Mitchell set at NBA rookie record making 186 3s in his first year in the league. Who wins ROY? Mitchell- Simmons?

Charlotte 119 Indiana 93. Frank Kaminsky tied his career high with 24 points. The Pacers finished the regular season with 48 wins. Impressive.A disappointing year for the Hornets. With a new General Manger in place it will be interesting to see the direction Mitch Kupchak takes in the weeks ahead.

In the, "Somebody Had to Win Game" Phoenix 124 Dallas 97. The Suns finished at 21-61. The Mavs with a disappointing 24-58.

Huge game tonight: Denver and Minnesota- the winner is in. The loser goes fishing.

Nola is headed to the playoffs. Since Boogie Cousins suffered an Achilles injury, the Pelicans are 20-13. Anthony Davis in that period is averaging 30 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks per game. Seriously?

CJ McCollum led the NBA in total distance ran: 215 miles. Wowza.