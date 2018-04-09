CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 4.09.18

GAME NIGHT FROM BROOKLYN: Bulls (27-53, 10-30 on the road) at Nets (27-53, 14-26 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 6:30 CT tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:15 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 15 ppg. Nets: Russell: 15 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Nets: Hollis-Jefferson: 6.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant and Payne: 4 per. Nets: Dinwiddie: 6 per.

SEASON SERIES: Brooklyn 2-0.

LAST MEETING: April 7, 2018: Brooklyn 124 Bulls 96.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls get their second look at the Nets in as many games as they will attempt to limit the amount of Brooklyn’s made three point field goals at the Barclays Center. The Nets set a franchise record draining 24, one shy of the NBA record of 25 by Cleveland, in their 28 point win at the United Center on Saturday. Chasing the ball from side to side is exhausting and the Nets simply wore down the Bulls who were playing in the second game of a back to back. The Nets dished out 36 assists and many of their three point shots were uncontested.

It’s the final road game of the season for the Bulls before wrapping up 2017-18 with a home encounter against Detroit Wednesday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Utah 112 Lakers 97. The Jazz lose Gordon Hayward in free agency but never missed a beat. Donovan Mitchell steps in and the Jazz are rollin to the playoffs. A great story in SLC.

Golden State 117 Phoenix 100. The Warriors have beaten the Suns 15 consecutive times.

Toronto 112 Orlando 101. Both the Raps and Rockets finished the home slate with 37-4 records.

Philadelphia 109 Dallas 97. The 76ers won their 14th straight game and racked up their 50th win. During the win streak, Ben Simmons is AVERAGING: 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. It’s Philly’s first 50 win season since the 2000-2001 season. The 76ers clinched home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Atlanta 112 Boston 106. Taurean Prince buried seven, three point field goals en route to a 33 points game. Celtics’ Coach Brad Stevens rested his starters in the fourth quarter.

Indiana 123 Charlotte 117. Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 30 points. The Pacers have won seven of their last nine games. According to reports, Mitch Kupchak has agreed to terms to become the new President and General Manager of the Hornets.

Memphis 130 Detroit 117. The Grizzlies prevented the Pistons from finishing with a potential .500 record.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

