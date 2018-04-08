CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 4.08.18

FINAL FROM UNITED CENTER: Nets 124 Bulls 96. (Bulls: 27-53, 17-23 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Kilpatrick: 20 points. Nets: Acy: 21

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felicio: 11. Nets: Cunningham: 12

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Payne: 5 Nets: Dinwiddie: 9

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Nets took advantage of a mentally and physically fatigued Bulls' ball club and drained a franchise record 24-three point field goals in their lopsided victory. The Nets moved the ball from corner to corner, wing to wing, hoisting 55 attempts on the night, dishing out 36 assists. Allen Crabbe and Quincy Any combined for 11- three point baskets. Meantime, the Bulls shot 6 of 29 behind the arc and were outscored 61-45 in the second half.

The Bulls depleted roster just didn't have enough to combat the barrage of red hot shooting by Brooklyn.

Cristiano Felicio delivered a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. He's averaging 10 rebounds per game over the past five contests. Sean Kilpatrick, a former Net, who started the year in Brooklyn registered his third straight game of scoring 20 or more points.

Up next for the Bulls a date in Brooklyn on Monday against the Nets.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

A big time win for the Pelicans 126-120 over Golden State. Anthony Davis with 34 points. Durant 41-10-5 but it wasn't enough. Nola had 39 assists. Wowza!

OKC 108 Houston 102. Westbrook, George and Anthony combined for 68. Don't sleep on the Thunder in the playoffs. OKC snapped Houston's 20 game home win streak.

Milwaukee 115 NY 102.The Bucks moved in to a tie for sixth place in the EC.

Denver 134 LAC 115. The Clippers run of six straight seasons of making the playoffs ended with a loss to the Nuggets. Jokic with a 23-11-11 game. Denver has won five straight.

Spurs 116 Portland 105. These two teams very easily could be meet in the first round of the playoffs.

