CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 3.31.18

FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 90 Orlando 82. ( Bulls: 25-51, 10-29 on the road)

LEADING SCORER: Bulls: Kilpatrick and Markkanen each with 13. Orlando: Gordon: 18

LEADING REBOUNDER: Bulls: Felicio: 16 Orlando: Vucevic: 14

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Payne: 6 Orlando: Augustin: 4

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls snap a seven game slide. The Bulls couldn't buy a hoop in the third quarter but Orlando with a mixture of G-League and bench players on the floor couldn't sustain a fourth quarter lead and by the time the starters returned it was too late. The Bulls got a boost from their bench scoring 47 points led by Sean Kilpatrick's 13. He's an interesting player who can score in bunches. Ryan Aridiacono was outstanding providing energy and timely buckets. Noah Vonleh is beastin on the boards with 11 more, averaging 12 over the past three games and came two points shy of his third straight double-double. Great to see Lauri Markkanen and Cam Payne setting the tone early with a nice pace, flow and draining threes.

Up next: Home with Washington Sunday.

NBA NEWS NOTES

Milwaukee 124 Lakers 122 OT. The Bucks swept the Lakers for the first time since 2013-14. Bledsoe with a season high 39, 11 in OT.

Philadelphia 101 Atlanta 91. Ben Simmons is hoopin'. A 13-12-11 game, his fifth triple double in his last ten games and his 11th this season. The only players with more triple double this season are Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. The Hawks lose for the 55th time this season. The Sixers have won nine straight.

Denver 126 OKC 125 OT. Paul Milsap went off for 36 points and 9 rebounds. Jokic 23-16-6. Westbrook went 3 of 10 in the last five minutes of the 4th quarter and OT. Denver needed a win, any win and they got it.

Portland 105 LAC 96. Rookie Zach Collins finished with a career high 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Minnesota 93 Dallas 92. KAT with a 21-20 game.

Houston 104 Phoenix 103. Gerald Green's three ( naturally ) at the buzzer won it for the Rockets, Houston's 11th straight win.

Cavaliers 107 Nola 102. LeBron James set an NBA record for consecutive double digit scoring games passing Michael Jordan with a streak of 867 games.

Utah 107 Memphis 97. Dante Exum with a season high 21.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!