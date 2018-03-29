CHUCK'S DAILY CHECK IN 3.29.18

GAME NIGHT FROM MIAMI: Bulls (24-50, 9-28 on the road) at Heat (40-35, 23-13 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King. 6:30PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul. 6:15 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 16ppg. Miami: Dragic: 17ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Miami: Whiteside: 11.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Miami: Dragic 4.

SEASON SERIES: Miami 2-1.

LAST MEETING: January 15 in Chicago. Bulls 119 Miami 111. Justin Holiday nailed seven-three point field goals.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls look to snap a six game slide against a Heat team that is two wins shy of making the post season. The seeding in the East is still up for grabs and there is no doubt Miami is looking to finish strong as they are expected to welcome the return of Hassan Whiteside tonight after missing the past nine games with a hip injury. The Bulls are looking at a number of different players and combinations, and with plenty of moving parts game to game, please hang in and enjoy seeing the Bulls compete and trying their best to win games. No one is mailing it in including your friendly radio play by play announcer!

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Karl-Anthony Towns with a single game franchise record scoring night of 56 points. Towns also collected 15 rebounds to highlight his league leading 63rd double-double of the season. Minnesota beat the Hawks 126-114.

Jaylen Brown’s three point field goal with less than a second remaining lifted the undermanned Celtics past Utah 97-94.

Philadelphia 118 NY 101. Joel Embiid suffered a facial contusion after colliding with teammate Markelle Fultz in the second quarter. Saric: 26-14-5. The 76ers have won eight straight.

Cleveland 118 Charlotte 105. How old is LeBron James, again? (33). Another robust stat line: 41-10-8. James tied Michael Jordan by scoring in double figures in his 866th NBA game, a league record. Kemba Walker passed Dell Curry as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Kevin Love missed the game after he was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

LAC 111 Phoenix 99. The Suns suffered their 13th straight loss. Meantime, the Clippers still very much alive as they chase a playoff spot in the WC.

Brooklyn 111 Orlando 104. Someone had to win, right? I saw the game last night on NBALP and really like how hard the Nets play. I’m serious.

Break up the Grizzlies! Two straight wins. Ah, they’re dancing on Beale Street! Memphis 108 Portland 103. MarShon Brooks playing in his first NBA game since April of 2014, scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. Give the man credit. He refused to quit. Perseverance is everything! Portland has lost Maurice Harkless after undergoing knee surgery.

Lakers 103 Dallas 93. The Lakers win for the 33rd time. Julius Randle came through with his ninth straight 20-9 game. Impressive. Lonzo Ball will undergo an MRI for a left knee contusion. Isaiah Thomas will undergo arthroscopic hip surgery today. It’s been a most difficult 12 months for Thomas on and off the court. Wishing him all the best as he moves forward in the off season.

My heart is saddened after learning of the loss of former Chicago high school star /Indiana University great and Montini Catholic coach, Daryl Thomas. I knew Daryl personally and what an incredible caring and giving man he was. I had a tough time sleeping last night as I remembered his warm smile and his dedication to young people. His work at the Bulls and Sox Academy will leave a lasting legacy on many young people. RIP my man. We love you and miss you.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls