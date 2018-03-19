Chuck's Daily Check In 3.19.18

GAME NIGHT FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

BULLS: (24-45, 9-25 on the road) at KNICKS: 25-45, 17-17 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 6:30 CT tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 3-0 season series.

LAST GAME: January 10, 2018, at NY. Bulls 122 Knicks 119 - 2OT

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls and Knicks are getting a long look at young players. It remains to be seen who will be in the starting lineup for the Bulls until Fred Hoiberg addresses the media after the team’s shoot around this afternoon. Cam Payne is in a groove and is taking advantage of the opportunity. With Kris Dunn firmly entrenched as the team’s starting point guard, the Bulls are getting a long look at Payne to gauge his play as the Bulls prepare for next season. Nothing beats competition. Nothing. Despite the Bulls’ record a number of players are thriving with playing time.

The Bulls will again be without Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine against the Knicks.

The Knicks won Saturday against Charlotte but this has been another disappointing season for NY. They ended a nine game slide and have won only twice in the past 19 games. Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL and won’t return until mid-season of 2018-19 campaign.

Their point guard situation is puzzling. NY drafted Frank Ntilikina with the 8th pick and as most rookies go, it has been an inconsistent ride. At the trade deadline the Knicks picked up another former lottery pick in point guard Emanuel Mudiay from Denver who is a gifted athlete but will disappoint you with his lack of effort on the defensive end and his inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball. Trey Burke, a former lottery pick in 2013 was called up from the G-League and has played in a small sample size of 24 games, averaging 10 points and 3 assists. It promises to be another interesting off season in the “Big Apple.”

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Make it 13 straight wins for Portland. In the second game of a back to back, Portland out scored LAC 122-109. Lillard and McCollum combined for 44 points.

OKC 132 Toronto 125. Russell Westbrook with his fifth straight triple-double. He was spectacular with a 37-14-13 game. The Raps saw their 11 game win streak end and they spent most of the game arguing with officials. Raps players, coaches and yes even the broadcasters were throwing shade at the officiating crew and please, as much as I LOVE Toronto and the Raps, I don’t want to hear “We’re in Canada and the NBA doesn’t care about us” line.

Houston 129 Minnesota 120. D Rose impressive despite the loss. Harden with 34. Jimmy Butler is leaving the door open for a possible in-season return.

NOLA 108 Boston 89. Pelicans back in the win column as the Celtics failed to pick up ground on the Raps. Anthony Davis with a 34-11 game. Niko Mirotic 16 points, 10 rebounds.

Thanks for reading CCI. E mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls

