Chuck's Daily Check In 3.13.2018

LAC (36-29, 16-15 on the road) at Bulls (23-43, 15-18 at home). 7PM tipoff.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM tip.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:45PM CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 16ppg. LAC: Williams: 23ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. LAC: Jordan: 15.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. LAC: Williams: 5

LAST MEETING: February 3, 2018 in Los Angeles

LAC 113 Bulls 103. The Bulls played without Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. Newly acquired Tobias Harris scored 24 as the Clippers scored 33 fast break points.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Danilo Gallinari is out with a fractured hand. The Clippers have been without Patrick Beverley for the majority of the season but here we are in mid-March and the Clippers are seven games over .500 in the seventh spot in the WC. Lou Williams is enjoying a great season leading the Clippers in scoring averaging 23 per game. He has scored at least 25 points in 23 games this season. The matchup I want to see tonight is Kris Dunn against Williams. I love Dunn’s makeup. He’s tough, aggressive, plays with an edge. He wants to be a great player. He wants to develop a feel as an elite point guard. I’m very high on Dunn. DeAndre Jordan is pulling down 15 rebounds a game, second best in the NBA. He’s second in the NBA in field goal percentage at 64%. Don’t forget about Montrezl Harrell who has become a very valuable role player for the Clippers.

In the past nine months, LAC sent Chris Paul to Houston and traded Blake Griffin to Detroit. The Clippers are rebuilding while building.

The Bulls are coming off a season high 129 points in a victory over Atlanta.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Portland 115 Miami 99. The Blazers won their 10th straight game taking care of business at home against an injury depleted Heat ball club. The Blazers have scored at least 100 points in each of their 10 straight wins for the first time since 1991. Damian Lillard leads the NBA with 34.5 ppg since February 9. Nurkic with a 27-16 game.

Milwaukee 121 Memphis 103. Make it 18 straight losses for the Grizz. Brandon Jennings is back in a Bucks uniform and was terrific with a 16 points, 8 rebounds, 12 assists game.

Houston 109 San Antonio 93. Harden with 28. The Rockets have won 19 out of their last 20. The Spurs have lost 5 of 6 and have slipped to 10th in the Western Conference standings.

OKC 106 Kings 101. Westbrook with his 20th triple-double of the season, 99th career.

Big loss for Boston. The banged up Celtics will be without Daniel Theis for a considerable period of time after suffering a torn meniscus. Theis is a hard working, blue collar, energized player and his absence will be felt. Marcus Smart reportedly has a thumb injury as Boston continues to be plagued with nagging injuries with a month to go before the playoffs.

The Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews suffered a stress fracture in his right leg and is out for the season.

