Chuck's Daily Check In 3.06.18

Final Boston 105 Bulls 89. (Bulls: 21-42, 14-18 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Valentine: 20. Boston: Brown: 21

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vonleh: 9 Boston: Monroe: 9

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 4 Boston: Rozier 7

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Zero energy on the part of the Bulls from the opening tip. Boston dominated every phase of the game.

CCI QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Zach LaVine telling reporters post game: “This won’t happen again.”

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 19-0. Boston’s first quarter run as the Celtics scored 35 points in the period.

Up next Home with Memphis, Wednesday.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Portland is rolling. 108-103 winners over the Lakers. Seven straight wins for the Blazers. Damian Lillard poured in 39 points and owned the fourth quarter scoring 19 in the period including 15 straight at one point.

Cavs 112 Detroit 90. Larry Nance Jr. reached career highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green. Detroit has lost nine straight on the road..

Indiana 92 Bucks 89. Bogdanovic tied his career high with 29. The Pacers have won 11 of their last 13 home games.

Spurs 100 Memphis 98. The Grizzlies arrive in Chicago with a 14 game losing streak.

Heat 125 Phoenix 103. Miami has moved to the seventh spot in the EC standings. The Heat have beaten the Suns 18 of their last 20 meetings.

Utah 94 Orlando 80. The Magic suffered their 44th loss on the season.

