Chuck's Daily Check In 2.28.18

FINAL: Charlotte 118 Bulls 103 (20-41, 7-24 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 21 points. Hornets: Walker: 31 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Portis: 10. Hornets: Batum: 7.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Payne: 6. Hornets: Batum: 12.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Another tight game, tied at 51-51 at the half, and a similar story line emerged as a Bulls’ opponent out scored the Bulls in the third quarter. The Hornets’ 36-point explosion was triggered by Dwight Howard’s 16 points. Howard turned back the clock and looked like the Howard of ten years ago. His post up moves were effective and allowed Kemba Walker to drain six three-point field goals, scoring a game high 31 points.

Despite the loss, Zach LaVine played a season-high 35 minutes and tallied 21 points. Bobby Portis notched his eighth double-double with a 12-10 game; his consistency is serving the Bulls extremely well. He has ten-straight double figure scoring games. Cristiano Felicio got off to a nice start and went to the rim for 12 points. The road-weary Bulls committed 21 turnovers, leading to 22 Charlotte points.

CCI GAME BALL: Bobby Portis. He has become a very valuable player on this team and as the Bulls look to the future, he is a key component of the developing talent on the roster.

UP NEXT: Home with Dallas on Friday.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cavs 129 Nets 123. LeBron James became the FIRST and ONLY player in NBA history with 30-thousand points, 8-thousand rebounds and 8-thousand assists. WOWZA. He averaged a triple-double for the calendar month of February for the first time in his career. Incredible. Appreciate his greatness, folks.

Dwayne Wade with the game winning shot, as Miami beats Philadelphia, 102-101. Speaking of going back to the time vault, such as Howard did against the Bulls, it was vintage D-Wade who scored 15 fourth quarter points for the Heat. It is 2018, right?

Washington 107 Milwaukee 104. The Wizards are now 11 over .500 and playing outstanding ball without John Wall. Are they better without Wall? NO. But Bradley Beal is hoopin'. 21-7-8 and yes we must discuss Beal as an emerging franchise player in the NBA. Why not? Multiple All Star talent and he can take over a game on moment’s notice. Giannis: 23 points, 13 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 3 steals.

Portland 116 Sacramento 99. The Blazers are enjoying the Moda Center and why not. They’ve won 11 out of their last 12 at home, and nine of their next eleven games are in Portland. Overall, the Blazers have won four straight and trail fourth-seed San Antonio by only one game. Damian Lillard’s average the past six games: 37 points and 5 assists. Lillard is averaging 31 points in February.

LAC 122 Denver 120. The Clippers overcame a 19 point third quarter deficit to beat the Nuggets in Denver.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure!