Chuck's Daily Check In 2.05.18

GAME NIGHT FROM SACRAMENTO: Bulls (18-34, 7-20 on the road) at Kings (16-36, 7-16 at home)

TV: WGN TV: Neil Funk and Stacey King 9PM CT tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 15ppg. Kings: Randolph: 14ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Kings: Randolph: 6.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Kings: Fox: 4.

LAST MEETING: December 1st, 2017 at United Center: Kings 107 Bulls 106. The 22 lead changes tell the story of this game. 36 year-old Zach Randolph turned back the clock, going 12-19 from the field, and finishing with a 25-13 game. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points off the bench. Seven players scored in double figures for the Bulls, led by the 17 off the bench by Jerian Grant.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: It has been a crazy road trip for the Bulls, with the trade of Niko Mirotic to New Orleans, and coupled with the Bulls playing without Markkanen and Dunn. The Bulls are giving players such as Paul Zipser, Cristiano Felicio, and Bobby Portis an opportunity to develop in the final three months of the season. This is their chance to shine on a daily basis. Every player wants playing time; it’s up to them to take advantage of it within the framework of team ball.

The Kings have a number of veteran players on their team, led by the ageless Zach Randolph who is now in his seventeenth year in the NBA. He is Sacramento’s leading scorer and rebounder (14-6) and had his way against the Bulls at the United Center in a Kings victory. This could be the last time the Bulls face a Vince Carter ball club. It remains to be seen if Carter will call it quits after twenty Hall of Fame worthy seasons, but if he does, it’s been a pleasure watching him compete at a high NBA level for the majority of his career. He’s played a total of 1,380 games. Not bad for the league’s oldest player at 41.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Al Horford hit the game winner as time expired, lifting the Celtics past the Trailblazers 97-96. Portland led by 16 at halftime.

Toronto 101 Memphis 86. The Raps improved to 21-4 at home.

OKC is a tough team to figure out. The loss of Andre Roberson is huge, but after losing its fourth-straight game to the Lakers 108-104, one has to wonder whether a trade is on the horizon. Lonzo Ball missed his tenth-straight game for the Lakers with a sore left knee.

Tim Hardaway Jr. missed a potential game-tying shot as the Knicks fell to the Hawks at MSG.

Milwaukee is playing solid ball under interim Head Coach Joe Prunty. Another win as the Bucks rolled over the Nets 109-94. Eric Bledsoe with 28. John Henson grabbed 18 rebounds.

The Hornets rallied being down by 21 and beat the Suns 115-110.

