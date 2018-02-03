Chuck's Daily Check In 2.03.18

GAME DAY FROM LOS ANGELES: Bulls (18-33, 7-19 on the road) at Clippers (25-25, 14-12 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 2:30 CT tipoff.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul: 2:15 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 15ppg. Clippers: Williams: 23 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Clippers: Jordan: 14.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Clippers: Teodosic: 5.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Both teams have new looks. Life without Niko Mirotic, and for LAC, new beginnings minus Blake Griffin. The Clippers may or may not deal Lou Williams or DeAndre Jordan, but one thing is for certain: Jerry West and Lawrence Frank are molding the team and Doc Rivers is in charge of coaching the players on the roster. Williams is having a monster year off the bench with 4, 40 point games, averaging 23 points per game. Jordan, again, is proving his worth by rebounding, blocking shots, throwing down lobs, and shooting 66% (down this season). He is, however, shooting a career high 58% at the line.

Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen will miss this afternoon’s game, so it’s another opportunity for young players such as Paul Zipser, Cristiano Felicio and Bobby Portis to step up. Cam Payne is working hard to see his first action of the season with an undetermined date scheduled. What player on the Bulls would you like to see get extended minutes?

Congratulations to Antonio Blakeney for making the mid-season All G League EC team. Antonio has done a fabulous job for the Windy City Bulls and the Bulls were wise and prudent signing him once the draft expired.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Giannis with a game-winning layup with less than two seconds left, lifted Milwaukee to a 92-90 win over the Knicks. Jabari Parker played in his first game in a year since suffering his second ACL, and tossed in 12 points. Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon for 6-8 weeks with a torn left quad.

The Warriors go to 22-5 on the road, 11-0 after a loss, as Golden State pulled away 119-104 over Sacramento. The Warriors go to 41-11 despite committing 25 turnovers. A tough back-to-back as they play in Denver tonight.

After losing Thursday night in DC, the Raps returned to Canada and blew out Portland 130-105. DeRozan with 35.

Donovan Mitchell recorded his second 40-point game of the season in Utah’s 129-97 win over Phoenix. The sensational rookie went 14-19 from the field. He knocked down 7-3s.

Anthony Davis scored 43, and in the process, became the Pelicans all-time leading scorer as New Orleans bounced OKC 114-100.

Philly 103 Miami 97. Embiid with a 17-11 game.

Several days ago, Boston’s Terry Rozier registered his first triple-double in his first NBA start. In his second start, he scored a career high 31, propelling the C's past Atlanta 119-110. The Hawks lost for the 37th time this season.

ROLO X2: Brook with 19 points in the Lakers' 102-99 win over the Nets.

A good old fashion 1970s run and gun style game, as the Hornets beat the Pacers 133-126. Kemba Walker with 41 (14-14 from the line). All Star Victor Oladipo with 35 for the Pacers.

