Chuck's Daily Check In 1.31.18

Bulls (18-32, 7-18 on the road) at Portland: (28-22, 14-10) 9PM CT.

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King 9PM CT tipoff.

RADIO: WLS 890 AM: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul: 8:30 CT pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 16. Portland: Lillard: 25.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 7. Portland: Nurkic: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6 Portland Lillard: 6.

LAST MEETING: January 1, 2018 The Bulls lost in OT 124-120 as C. J. McCollum scored 25 of his 32 points after halftime. McCollum is an outstanding player. I repeat, OUTSTANDING. He plays in the shadow of Lillard but ask any NBA front office person and they’ll tell you he’s on the “A” list of players. His line was impressive against the Bulls 32-6-8. However, the Blazer who truly hurt the Bulls was Al -Farouq Aminu hitting some big time three point field goals at crunch time. Evan Turner got off to a hot start too but the Bulls should have won this one as they blew a late lead. The Bulls were without Zach LaVine. And All Star Damian Lillard sat out for Portland.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: As you know I’m a half-full kind of guy so I think it’s completely acceptable to believe the Bulls will have a winning road trip on this mini three game swing to the Pacific Northwest, Los Angeles (Clippers) and Sacramento. Portland played last night in LA beating the Clippers and despite having won seven straight home games, the Blazers in a second game of a back to back may be a bit tired against a well rested Bulls team. Having said that, the Bulls will be without Kris Dunn (concussion protocol) and Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons).

Portland 104 Clippers 96. LAC played without three players it acquired from Detroit in the Griffin deal. Lillard with 28 going 11-11 from the foul line.

James Harden became the first player in NBA history to score 60 points as part of a triple-double as the Rockets topped the Magic 114-107.

Kevin Love suffered a broken left hand in the Cavs 125-114 loss to Detroit. Love is out an expected 6-8 weeks. Will the Cavs be forced in to trading the pick they currently hold from Brooklyn? Andre Drummond had a monster 21-22 game. Blake Griffin did not play.

John Wall out a reported 6-8 weeks (knee)—- the Wizards beat the Thunder 102-96 holding Russell Westbrook to 13 points. Otto Porter Jr. scored 25 points.

Utah beat Golden State by 30. Yep, 30. Ricky Rubio scored 23 and was a plus 31.

Minnesota has not won in Toronto since 2004. The Raps go to 19-4 at home with a 109-104 win.

LaMarcus Aldridge ripped the nets for 30. Spurs edged the Nuggets 106-104.

The cry around the NBA, “Break up the Kings !” Sac has won three of four and took care of business in NOLA 114-103. Kosta Koufus had a 17-17 game.

The Knicks swept the Nets. Enes Kanter had a 20-20-5 game. NY 111 Nets 95.

Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!