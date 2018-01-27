Chuck's Daily Check In 1.27.18

FINAL: Lakers 108 Bulls 103. Bulls (18-31, 11-13 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Mirotic: 18. Lakers: Ingram: 25.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen and Valentine each with 11. Lakers: Ingram: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 8. Lakers: Ingram: 5.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: The Bulls trailed by 17 in the first half but this club never quits and took a 95-92 lead with 4:11 left but Brandon Ingram went off, scoring big time hoops and making free throws. Toss in Clarkson and Randle and the Lakers get the win. The Bulls second unit was tremendous. Bobby Portis is playing outstanding basketball. He’s been under the radar and is having a solid year, averaging 12 points and grabbing 6 rebounds per game. He had a 16-9 game but carried the team in the second quarter. Denzel Valentine played a complete game with his third double-double of 16 points 11 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen regained his three point stroke, draining threes and he too collected a double- double (his 11th) with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He’s also 11 points away from tying Hanno Möttölo as Finland’s all time leading NBA scorer.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: 26. Zach LaVine played a season high 26 minutes in just his seventh game of the season. LaVine went 3-17, 2-8 from three point range Be patience folks, be patient.

CCI 2ND STAT OF THE NIGHT: 58. The Bulls bench scored 58 points and did a fabulous job. This unit is becoming one of the better ones in the NBA.

CCI 3RD STAT OF THE NIGHT: 52. The Lakers lead the NBA in bench points averaging 53. Against the Bulls they nearly reached their average. They push the ball up the floor and their pace and space allows them to score layups. For the Lakers to completely turn the corner, they need three point shooters and players who can make free throws but the young core group is impressive.

DUNN UPDATE: Kris missed his fourth straight game with a concussion. He’s doing very limited activity according to Coach Hoiberg.

UP NEXT: Home Sunday vs Milwaukee.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

ESPN is reporting Pelicans All Star DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn left Achilles in New Orleans win over the Rockets. Cousins is out for the season. He left the floor after posting a triple double of 15-13-11. Pelicans 115 Rockets 113.

The Bulls next opponent, Milwaukee, beat the Nets 116-91 as Giannis scored 41 points and added 13 rebounds.

Make it career triple-double #63 for LeBron James as the Cavs handled Indiana 115-108. James also committed 11 turnovers. Dwyane Wade was not with the team attending to personal matters. Derrick Rose scored 14 points in 15 minutes for the Cavs.

The 76ers finally win in San Antonio! Philadelphia beat a banged up Spurs team 97-78, ending a 13 game losing streak in San Antonio.

Dwight Howard got amped to face his former team, the Hawks, and put up robust numbers in the Hornets 121-110 victory. Howard, 18 points & 15 rebounds, had a season high seven block shots. Atlanta suffered its 34th loss of the season.

Ricky Rubio nailed a game winning 3 ball with four seconds left as the Jazz upset the Raps in Toronto 97-93. Donovan Mitchell scored 26.

The Knicks ended a seven game road trip ripping the Suns 107-85. Enes Kanter scored 15 of his 20 points in the first quarter! NY hasn’t played at home since January 14.

Lou Williams is having a phenomenal season. He scored 40 points and assisted on ten others as the Clippers won in Memphis 109-100. Marc Gasol had a triple double for the Grizzlies.

Portland beat Dallas 107-93.

Boston’s Marcus Smart out two weeks after suffered great a cut right hand in a non-basketball accident.

Thanks for reading CCI. Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls.

Always a pleasure and Go Bulls!