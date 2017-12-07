Chuck's Daily Check In 12.7.17

FINAL: Indiana 98 Bulls 96. (Bulls 3-20, 1-12 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dunn: 18. Indiana: Oladipo: 27.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8. Pacers: Young: 9

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. Pacers: Turner: 6.

KEYS TO THE GAME: The Bulls imploded in the fourth quarter. One made a field goal in the final seven plus minutes of the final period. Turnovers, missed shots, and Indiana intensified its effort. The Pacers outscored the Bulls in the final quarter, 29-13.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 47:30 minutes. The amount of time the Bulls led in the game until Oladipo drilled a top side three ball with 30 seconds left. Oladipo missed a free throw late in the game, so he did ten pushups during the postgame interview on Pacers TV.

CCI 2nd STAT OF THE NIGHT: 6. The Bulls committed six turnovers in the fourth quarter.

INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: "I thought we played great for 3 1/2 quarters of that game. Then turnovers, sloppiness..it's unfortunate because we played well majority of that game. We have to find a way to fight through those tough times. This one stings a lot." Coach Hoiberg

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: A bitter loss for the Bulls. Too many breakdowns in the fourth quarter overshadowed terrific performances by a host of bulls including Kris Dunn who had an 18-6-6 game. Yes, he had four of the Bulls 16 turnovers but Dunn is really growing into his position. Denzel Valentine nailed four three-point field goals and Robin Lopez continues his stellar low post play with 16 points and five rebounds.

UP NEXT: At Charlotte, Friday. The Hornets fell to Golden State 101-87. Head Coach Steve Clifford has taken a temporary leave to address health concerns. On behalf of everyone with the Bulls organization we wish him all the best; he's a very good man.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

The Cavaliers tied a franchise record with their 13th straight win beating the Kings. LeBron James has totaled 705 points -200 rebounds-214 assists in 25 games this season. He's just the third player in NBA history with those numbers in the first 25 games. MVP race: James, Harden, Giannis.

Kyrie Irving with seven of his 23 points in the final 3:45. Jayson Tatum, the sensational rookie with a double-double of 17-10. Boston wins its fourth straight beating Dallas. Up next for the Cavs, three straight on the road beginning Friday in San Antonio.

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the Knicks lineup and NY gets back in the win column with a home victory at MSG.

DeMarcus Cousins is the first player with at least 40 points, 22 rebounds, four assists and four blocks since Patrick Ewing in 1990 and just the fifth player since 1963. WOWZA. Jrue Holiday with his seventh, 20 point game for the Pelicans. NOLA 123 Denver 114.

No Curry, no problem. KD with a robust stat night of 35-11-10 against the Hornets. The Hornets' Frank Kaminsky suffered an ankle injury and left the arena in a walking boot. Cody Zeller suffered a strained left knee in the fourth quarter.

Bucks 104 Detroit 101 -4th straight loss for the Pistons. Andre Drummond 27 points, 20 rebounds, 6 assists. Pistons 0-4 on the road trip. They return home to play Boston and Golden State.

The Spurs beat the Heat 117-105, despite 18 threes from Miami. The Heat play the Nets in Mexico on Saturday.

Orlando handed Atlanta its 19th loss of the season winning in OT.

Minnesota handed the Clippers their fourth straight loss. KAT with a double-double.

Congrats to the Loyola Ramblers—big time upset victory over fifth ranked Florida 65-59. It's been 33 years since Loyola beat a top 5 team. Alfredrick Hughes is dancing in the streets! Google Alfredrick Hughes.

Thanks for reading CCI. Hang in, Bulls fans, you are appreciated!

Always a pleasure.