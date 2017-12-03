Chuck's Daily Check In 12.3.17

BULLS UPDATE: Back on the practice court as the Bulls get ready for another very busy week at home and on the road. Head Coach Fred Hoiberg will meet with reporters and undoubtedly will be asked about the status of Bobby Portis (arm) and Niko Mirotic (conditioning).

There is no such thing as an off night for CCI...well, maybe Christmas and the All Star break. I'll need to talk to the Bulls editors about that at a later date, LOL, but how did I spend my off day? I watched plenty of NBA League Pass and saw a fabulous movie, "Wonder" starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. I highly recommend it, based on a true story. I'm not ashamed to admit I cried several times.

OK...back to hoops.

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

The streaking Cavs, who will be in Chicago Monday night, won their 11th straight (franchise record is 13) handing Memphis its 11th straight loss. LeBron James keeps truckin'. He demolished the Grizz with 34 points and 12 assists. He's shooting 50% or better from the floor in each of his past ten games. Mike Conley missed his ninth consecutive game with an Achilles injury.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer is reporting the Cavs have spoken to Derrick Rose, who left the day before Thanksgiving to consider his basketball future. The two sides have engaged in "positive" communication according to the paper and Rose could be nearing a return to the team.

The Embiid-Drummond showdown — Drummond 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Embiid 25 points and 10 rebounds and a whole lot of smack talk. Oh yea, there was a game and the 76ers won to improve to 13-9. Last year through 22 games, Philly was 4-18. It's amazing what healthy, skilled players can do for a coach and the overall morale of a franchise.

Giannis with 33 as the Bucks held off the Kings. Sacramento played a back to back with the Bulls and Bucks then left to return to Northern California...wait...they depart Sac-Town Tuesday for a game in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Brandon Ingram is just getting better and better. The Lakers 6-9, second year pro out of Duke, poured in 20 points, but the Nuggets without Jokic got a huge lift from Jamal Murray who poured in 28.

The Suns Devin Booker scored 70 points in Boston a year ago...last night he had to settle for 38. Same results, Boston wins.

The Hawks won their fifth game of the season..three of those wins happen to have come on the road after a 12 point victory in Brooklyn.

Rick Carlisle is in discussion for the Hall of Fame. The head coach of the Mavs picked up career win number 700 as the Mavs beat LAC. At halftime of the game, Nerlens Noel visited the media room to get a hot dog. Noel received a DNP-CD from Coach Carlisle.

Anthony Davis missed the Pelicans-Blazers game with a left pelvis injury. Boogie with 38. The Blazers dropped to 7-6 at home.

Enjoy your Sunday and Go Bears! Email me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls