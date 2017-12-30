Chuck's Daily Check In 12.30.17

Final: Bulls 119 - Indiana 107.

Bulls (13-22, 9-8 at home) Pacers (19-17 , 8-9 on the road). Bulls have won three straight, seven in a row at home and 10 of 12 overall.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 32. Indiana: Collison: 30.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Grant and Portis each with 7. Indiana: Sabonis: 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Grant: 12 (career-high) Indiana: Collison: 5.

CCI 24 SECONDS COMMENTARY: Markkanen and Mirotic were fabulous. Defenses are having a difficult time adjusting to two players who can pop the rock and post up. Markkanen with a career-high 32 points draining five triples, while Mirotic continues his torrid shooting matching his career-high with eight -three balls, scoring 28. Jerian Grant found out moments before tip he was starting in place of Kris Dunn (knee) and responded dishing out a career high 12 of the Bulls 31 assists. A sellout crowd of 21, 178 rocked the UC as the Bulls have now won 10 out of their last 12 games.

INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM with Niko Mirotic: Prior to the game, Niko told me his four year old son requested his dad connect for five three point field goals. Niko came through nailing eight!

“I told him I will try, that I can’t promise that, but I made eight so I’m sure he was happy and he was at the game, too! Very happy about it!

CCI GAME BALLS: Markkanen, Mirotic, Grant and let’s give one each to Rolo (6-9 fgs 12pts) and BP -Bobby Portis 12 points 7 rebounds in 16 minutes.

Up Next: At Washington Sunday 2:30 CT tipoff

NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Charlotte on the road stunned the Warriors 111-100- Dwight Howard scored a season high 29 points. The Hornets entered the game with a 2-12 road record.

The Wizards prepared for their game against the Bulls polishing off a tired Rockets team, 121-103. Houston has lost five straight. Otto Porter Jr. with 26.

The Raptors beat Atlanta 111-98 for their 11th straight home win.

Back to back impressive road wins for Dallas as the Mavs beat the Pelicans making a franchise record 22 3-pointers. Dennis Smith Jr had his first career triple-double.

Miami trailed by as many as 38….and no comeback story here folks..Brooklyn wins 111-87.

The Bucks got a big time break and slipped past OKC 97-95. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 including the game winning hoop although the replay showed he stepped out of bounds on his way to the rim. Westbrook had a 40-14-9 game.

Blake Griffin is back….Clippers beat the Lakers.

The Suns topped the Kings.

